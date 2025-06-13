Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday extended condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the loss of lives in the plane crash at Ahmedabad.

At least 265 people were killed on Thursday when the London-bound Air India plane crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad and burst into a ball of fire less than a minute after take-off.

In his message to President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, Xi expressed shock upon learning about the heavy casualties in the crash.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, he conveyed deep condolences over the loss of lives, extended sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families, and wished the injured a swift recovery, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang also sent a message of condolence to Prime Minister Modi. The AI 171 flight had 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals onboard apart from 12 crew members; one British national survived the tragedy. Xi also sent a separate message of condolence to Britain's King Charles III expressing shock and sorrow over the British casualties in the plane crash.