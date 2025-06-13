Home / India News / Xi Jinping offers condolences to PM Modi, Murmu in Air India plane crash

Xi Jinping offers condolences to PM Modi, Murmu in Air India plane crash

In his message to President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, Xi expressed shock upon learning about the heavy casualties in the crash

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President
Xi also sent a separate message of condolence to Britain's King Charles III expressing shock and sorrow over the British casualties (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 2:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday extended condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the loss of lives in the plane crash at Ahmedabad.

At least 265 people were killed on Thursday when the London-bound Air India plane crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad and burst into a ball of fire less than a minute after take-off.

In his message to President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, Xi expressed shock upon learning about the heavy casualties in the crash.

ALSO READ: Ahmedabad plane crash: Air India confirms 241 of 242 on board dead

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, he conveyed deep condolences over the loss of lives, extended sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families, and wished the injured a swift recovery, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang also sent a message of condolence to Prime Minister Modi.

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. Among the dead were 241 on board and 24 from a medical college complex on which the plane crashed.

The AI 171 flight had 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals onboard apart from 12 crew members; one British national survived the tragedy.

Xi also sent a separate message of condolence to Britain's King Charles III expressing shock and sorrow over the British casualties in the plane crash.

President Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, expressed deep condolences to the victims, conveyed sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured, and wished the injured an early recovery, Xinhua said.

Chinese Premier Li also sent a message of condolence to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Israel's attack on Iran 'totally unjustified', says Omar Abdullah

Air India Ahmedabad plane crash LIVE updates: PM Modi meets plane crash survivor, injured victims

ADB approves $109.97 million loan to boost employability in Gujarat

ED conducts fresh searches in Bihar govt tenders' irregularities case

SC grants bail to Andhra Pradesh journalist in offensive remarks case

Topics :Narendra ModiChinaXi Jinpingahmedabad plane crash

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story