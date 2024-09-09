Surat violence: Locals clash after stone-pelting by children, 33 arrested

Tensions flared in Surat district, Gujarat, after a group of minors reportedly threw stones at a Ganesh pandal early on Monday morning.

The incident occurred in the Sayedpura locality, prompting thousands of residents to gather at a nearby police station and demand strict action against those responsible. Following the incident, the police arrested 33 individuals. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In response to the unrest, a heavy police force was deployed to restore order. Authorities resorted to a lathi charge and used tear gas to disperse the agitated crowd.

Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Gehlot said that a group of children pelted stones at a pandal, after which clashes broke out in the area.

"The police immediately took those children away from there... Police were immediately deployed in the area. Lathi charge was conducted in all the areas where it was needed, and tear gas was used... All the accused involved in disturbing the peace are being arrested. There are around 1,000 police personnel deployed all around. And the public is also here...," Gehlot said.

Around 2:30 am, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, along with local BJP MLA Kanti Balar, visited the scene and spoke to residents to help calm the situation.

Sanghavi said that the police had arrested six minors accused of throwing stones at the Ganesh pandal. Additionally, 27 individuals were arrested for allegedly instigating the stone-pelting incident.

He further said that CCTV footage from the area had been reviewed to identify and arrest the remaining suspects.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sanghavi said, "As I promised, we have caught the stone-pelters before sunrise! 6:30 am #Surat Update Here are the details: 27 stone-pelters arrested, CCTV, video visuals, drone visuals, and other technical surveillance work is still ongoing. Strict action will be taken against all accused. Our teams have worked the whole night and are yet to identify the stone-pelters and bring them to justice. Jai Ganesh!!"





(With agency inputs)