Home / India News / Suspended Maldives minister apologises after post on Indian flag sparks row

Mariyam Shiuna had shared a social media post showing an opposition party's poster with the Ashok Chakra in the middle

PM Narendra Modi with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 1:00 PM IST
Suspended Maldives minister Mariyam Shiuna has issued an apology after her social media post disrespecting the Indian national flag sparked outrage.

Mariyam Shiuna had shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) -- which has now been deleted --- that showed an opposition party’s campaign poster, where the party’s logo was replaced with the Ashok Chakra. Elections in the Maldives are drawing close.

Mariyam Shiuna belongs to the People’s National Congress, the party of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.

She used her social media post to call for a vote for her party. “The MDP is heading towards a big slip. The people of Maldives don’t want to fall and slip with them,” read the post.

Her post triggered severe backlash from Indian social media users. They called for an apology and asked President Muizzu to take stern action against Shiuna.

She later issued an apology and posted on X, “...I extend my sincerest apologies for any confusion or offence caused by the content of my recent post. It was brought to my attention that the image used in my response to the Maldivian opposition party MDP bore a resemblance to the Indian flag. I want to make it clear that this was entirely unintentional, and I sincerely regret any misunderstanding it may have caused.”

She added, “Maldives deeply values its relationship and the mutual respect we share with India. In future I will be more vigilant in verifying the content I share to prevent such oversights.”

The incident comes amid a diplomatic tension between India and the Maldives, which started after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lakshadweep in January 2024.

During his visit, PM Modi promoted Lakshadweep’s beauty on social media, leading to negative remarks from Maldivian officials, including Shiuna.

Despite the rising tension between the two nations, India remains a crucial economic partner for the Maldives, serving as a major source of imports and a key provider of commodities such as rice and medicine for the island nation.

Recently, the Maldives directed the withdrawal of Indian military personnel stationed in the island nation, sparking discussions between the two nations towards finding a “mutually workable solution”.

In March, the first batch of Indian personnel exited the Maldives, with the deadline for complete withdrawal set for May by the Maldives. 

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Maldives tiesMaldives electionsIndia MaldivesMaldives political crisisIndia in MaldivesIndia Maldives tradeMaldivesBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

