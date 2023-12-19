Home / India News / Sustainable debt management, resilience funds on agenda: NITI Aayog

Sustainable debt management, resilience funds on agenda: NITI Aayog

Report on G20 deliberations says credit rating agencies should be regulated for fair assessments of emerging countries

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 8:43 PM IST
Climate financing needs to be stepped up through a number of reforms for the global push for sustainable growth to be fruitful, which include multilateral institution reforms, debt management strategies, and regulation of credit rating agencies, the NITI Aayog said in a report on Tuesday.

“Financial safety nets need strengthening, bilateral swap lines need to be expanded, and International Monetary Fund (IMF) contingency lines invoked to make capital flows safer. The role of credit rating agencies should also be regulated to ensure fair assessments for emerging countries. Finally, scaling up green financing, especially for regions like Africa, will require innovative policies and tools to drive the global transition to net-zero emissions,” the central think-tank’s report said.

Creating resilience funds, de-risking platforms, promoting circular economies, joint technological development, and enhancing green energy security and transition partnerships are some of the long-term solutions proposed through the conference.

One of the core issues discussed during India’s presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) nations was the need for reform in multilateral development banks (MDBs), particularly in terms of financing sustainable projects in developing nations.

This includes making Special Drawing Rights (SDR) allocation rule-based and less discretionary, as well as improving the multilateral system. Debt needs to be managed sustainably and transparently, possibly by establishing a multilateral creditor club and strengthening legal frameworks, the report noted.

In its suggestions on the way forward, the report noted that countries in the global south would need “flexibility missions” to cope with the disproportionate impacts of climate change. This would provide them with the means to adapt and innovate in response to environmental shifts.

The report is in the aftermath of an international policy conference conducted by the central think-tank in July, as an official G20 side event, to examine prospects and challenges pertaining to green and sustainable growth for the global economy.

In a press briefing held in July after the conference, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam had said that it was becoming increasingly clear that the bulk of funding for a green transition will have to come from the private sector.

India Could Be Next Global Growth Engine

With China facing an ageing population, India could step up as the next global growth engine, the Aayog said in its recommendations on building a more resilient global trading system.

“However, it must address its de-industrialisation and boost its manufacturing sector. Strategies should include enhancing productivity in traditional sectors, creating manufacturing jobs, managing competitive exchange rates, closing infrastructure and logistics gaps, and improving education and skills development,” the report said.

According to the report, the current US-China decoupling has led to increased trade and financial protectionism.

“The world’s increasing dependence on China, particularly in clean and green tech sectors, suggests potential risks for global supply chains,” it said.

Climate ChangeG20 nationsClimate financeIMFNiti Aayog

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 8:43 PM IST

