Prime Minister Vishwakarma scheme will not be implemented in TN: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, informing him that the Prime Minister Vishwakarma scheme will not be implemented in the state in its present form and urged for its modification.

In a letter written to the Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Tamil Nadu CM on Wednesday said the state has decided to formulate a more inclusive and comprehensive scheme based on social justice for artisans, which does not discriminate based on caste.

"Prime Minister of India, dates on January 4, 2024, expressing the government of Tamil Nadu's opinion and request for modification in the Prime Minister's Vishwakarma scheme being implemented by the Ministry of MSME, Government of India," Stalin said in the letter.

The CM said that moving forward, Tamil Nadu also constituted a committee to study that scheme in the wake of concerns that this initiative strengthens the system of 'caste-based vocation.'

"The Government of Tamil Nadu, will, therefore, not be taking forward the implementation of the PM Vishwakarma scheme in its present form. However, to empower artisans in Tamil Nadu under the overall principle of social justice, the Government of Tamil Nadu has decided to develop a more inclusive and comprehensive scheme for artisans, which does not discriminate based on caste," he added.

CM Stalin said that this scheme would provide holistic support to all artisans in the state, irrespective of caste or family occupations.

"Such a scheme will serve to provide them with financial assistance, training and all required support for their development, more comprehensively and inclusively," he said.

The Tamil Nadu government-appointed committee had recommended the removal of the mandatory need for the applicant's family to be traditionally engaged in a family-based traditional trade.

"The minimum age criterion to 35 so that only those who have made an informed choice to continue their family trade can avail of benefits under this scheme," he said.

CM Stalin said that the onus of verification of the beneficiaries in rural areas is vested with the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) from the Revenue Department instead of the head of the Gram Panchayat.

PM Modi launched the Vishwakarma Scheme on September 17, 2023. The scheme ensures recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificates and ID cards, skill upgrading through skill verification, basic skilling, advanced skill training, entrepreneurial knowledge, toolkit incentives up to Rs 15,000, credit support up to Rs 3,00,000, and incentives for digital transactions.