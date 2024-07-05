Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

T20 WC victory rally: More than 60 missing phone complaints filed with cops

The 11 persons who were taken to hospital after complaining of suffocation are stable and out of danger, the official added

Incidentally, a video of people moving away on a stretch packed to the brim to open a path for an ambulance garnered all round praise from social media users.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
At least 60 persons approached Mumbai police with complaints of mobile phone theft after the massive victory parade held for the T20 World Cup winning Indian team at Marine Drive, an official said on Friday.

The parade, which was held on Thursday, was among the biggest welcome events of its kind with several thousand people converging at the iconic promenade.

"At least 64 persons lost their mobile phones during the event. Since then, some 60 persons have approached Marine Drive police station to lodge complaints. Four complaints have been filed online. Thirteen phones that were found on the road were returned to their owners," he said.
 

The official pointed out there were no complaints of theft, misbehaviour with women etc during the event, adding that the discipline shown by the thousands who took part in the event by following instructions was praiseworthy.

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

