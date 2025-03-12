Delhi BJP minister wants Talkatora Stadium renamed after Maharishi Valmiki

The iconic Talkatora Indoor Stadium, a prominent venue for sports and cultural events in the national capital, could soon undergo a name change. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Parvesh Sahib Singh announced on Wednesday that he plans to propose the name change at the upcoming New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) meeting, as reported by The Indian Express.

To celebrate the author of the Ramayana, the stadium may be renamed after Maharishi Valmiki.

Singh, who represents the New Delhi constituency, stated that members of the Valmiki community had approached him with a request to rename the stadium. Emphasising the significance of the venue, which hosts national and international events, Singh argued that the proposed name would better reflect the contributions of Maharishi Valmiki.

“Talkatora Stadium is a landmark where major events take place. People from across the country and abroad visit it. Given its prominence, renaming it in honour of Bhagwan Maharishi Valmiki is appropriate,” Singh said after taking his oath as an NDMC member.

What does the name Talkatora mean?

Built in 1974, Talkatora Stadium derives its name from the Talkatora Garden, a historic Mughal-era site adjacent to the venue. The name comes from Persian, where ‘tal’ means a water tank and ‘katora’ refers to a bowl-shaped natural depression. The area was once home to an elaborate water system, believed to have been developed during the reign of Firoz Shah Tughlaq in the 14th century.

The garden also holds historical significance as it was a battlefield during multiple conflicts. In 1737-38, the Marathas advanced into Delhi and fought near the garden in their attempt to raid the Mughal capital. Later, in 1803, British forces led by General Gerard Lake clashed with the Marathas in the same location, ultimately leading to British control over Delhi. The site also saw resistance during the 1857 uprising against British rule.

With a seating capacity of 2,700, the stadium remains one of Delhi’s most significant indoor facilities, regularly hosting political, sporting, and cultural gatherings. The construction of the stadium and an adjoining swimming complex during the Asian Games further established the area as a sporting and recreational hub.

Rules for renaming places in Delhi

Under NDMC guidelines, renaming proposals must first be submitted to the General Administration Department, followed by approval from the 13-member NDMC Council. If the council agrees, the proposal is then forwarded to the Delhi government’s Urban Development Department for final clearance. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has the final say on the matter.

Following the council meeting, NDMC Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Chahal stated that all proposals would be reviewed collectively. He also noted that various individuals and organisations had put forward similar suggestions for renaming locations after historical and spiritual figures.

BJP renaming initiatives in Delhi

The move to rename Talkatora Stadium is part of a larger trend in Delhi, where several locations have undergone or are being considered for name changes. Notable instances include the renaming of Aurangzeb Road to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in 2015 and Race Course Road, the official residence of the Prime Minister, to Lok Kalyan Marg in 2016.

Since BJP’s return to power in Delhi’s civic body, multiple name-change suggestions have emerged, including Najafgarh to Nahargarh, Mohammadpur village to Madhavpuram, and Mustafabad to Shivpuri.

While supporters of these forms of renaming initiatives see them as a way to honour important cultural and historical figures, critics have argued that they alter Delhi’s historical identity.

Apart from the renaming discussions, the latest NDMC meeting also addressed expanding water supply in slum areas, sourcing cheaper electricity, implementing an anti-encroachment drive, and improving CCTV surveillance across the council’s jurisdiction.