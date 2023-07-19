Home / India News / Talks between AIBEA and banks on wage revision to start on July 28

Talks between AIBEA and banks on wage revision to start on July 28

"IBA was positive to our demand and agreed to work out an amicable resolution of this issue at the earliest", AIBEA claimed

Abhijit Lele Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 10:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Much awaited negotiations between the bank employees unions and banks on wage revision will commence on July 28.

All India Banks Employees’ Association (AIBEA) in a statement said there was a round of discussions between United Forum of Bank Unions (UBFU) and Indian Banks' Association (IBA). The talks were mainly to discuss the Group Medical Insurance Policy for the retirees.

C H Venkatachalam, General Secretary, AIBEA said after discussions, IBA informed that the negotiations on Charter of Demands will be held on July 28,2023.

Unions also raised the issue of introduction of five banking Days per week as per the understandings reached with the IBA earlier. IBA informed that the issue is under active consideration of the various stake-holders. “We asked the IBA to expedite the same so that five Banking Days per week is introduced without further delay”, AIBEA said.

During the course of discussions, Unions demanded that the issue of updation of pension should be resolved as early as possible. They pointed out that to bring all pensioners at par, 100 per cent Dearness Allowance should be extended to pre-November 2002 pensioners. This way the issue of updation can be addressed effectively.
 
“IBA was positive to our demand and agreed to work out an amicable resolution of this issue at the earliest”, AIBEA claimed.

On issue of Medical Insurance Policy for retirees, AIBEA said they agreed that a separate uniform Base Policy for Rs two lakh will be worked out for the retirees with certain ceilings and caps on bed charges and package treatments. This would reduce the burden of the premium on the same.

Over and above this uniform Base Policy, top-up scheme upto Rs 10 lakh will be made available on optional basis. Minutes have been signed between Unions and IBA. IBA can proceed with a Request for Proposal (RFP) based on this revised scheme, the Union body said.

Also Read

Gap between private and public sector wage bills widens in 2022-23

MoSPI kicks off work for CPI base revision after over a decade: Report

Wage bill of listed pvt. companies up 17% at Rs 11.5 trn in FY23: Report

Real rural wages expected to rise as inflation eases: Economic Survey

Zomato tells BSE most Blinkit stores have reopened after wage protests

Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore through sale of tomatoes amid price hike

Delhi court asks officials to give footage to Sisodia on manhandling claim

Adani's Dharavi dream: Producing millionaires minus slumdog prefix

Indian passport 80th most powerful: Visit these countries visa-free

Rajasthan govt tables bill for minimum income, employment, pension

Topics :Banksbank unionsAIBEA

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story