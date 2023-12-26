Home / India News / Tamil Nadu: Cuddalore remembers victims on 19th anniversary of 2004 Tsunami

Tamil Nadu: Cuddalore remembers victims on 19th anniversary of 2004 Tsunami

The event began with a moment of silence, allowing everyone to reflect on the magnitude of the tragedy and the lives that were forever changed

As many as 610 people lost lives in Tamil Nadu and various fishing villages, including Thithu and Billumedu, were swept away by the tsunami waves (Photo: SHINE JACOB)
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

On the 19th anniversary of the 2004 Tsunami on Tuesday, the fisherfolk and residents in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district paid homage to those who lost lives in the catastrophe.

The event began with a moment of silence, allowing everyone to reflect on the magnitude of the tragedy and the lives that were forever changed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The fisherfolk, dressed in traditional attire, offered prayers.

The remembrance day was also observed in Tamil Nadu's Pazlaverkadu beach.

This solemn occasion served as a reminder of the immense tragedy that struck their community and the resilience they have shown in the face of such adversity.

The fisherfolk, who were directly affected by the tsunami, shared their stories of survival and loss, recounting the harrowing experiences they went through.

The residents, too, expressed their deep sorrow and empathy for the victims and their families.

The event was also attended by regional leaders and some government officials, who expressed their solidarity to the families of the victims.

The flood from the tsunami on December 26, 2004, affected several regions of Tamil Nadu including Singarathoppu Devanambattinam, Dalanguda, Sonanguppam, Sothikuppam, Akkaraikkori and MGR.

As many as 610 people lost lives in Tamil Nadu and various fishing villages, including Thithu and Billumedu, were swept away by the tsunami waves.

The 2004 Tsunami was a result of an earthquake that occurred on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia.

As per UNESCO's data, the earthquake, the third largest since 1900, caused severe damage and casualties in northern Sumatra, Indonesia, and in the Nicobar Islands, India.

The death toll was recorded as 227,898 dead or missing and presumed dead in 14 countries across the Indian Ocean.

The worst hit country was Indonesia with 167,540 listed as dead or missing and presumed dead, and damages of around 4,451.6 million dollars.

The remaining fatalities occurred in Sri Lanka (35,322), India (16,269), Thailand (8,212), Somalia (289), Maldives (108), Malaysia (75), Myanmar (61), Tanzania (13), Bangladesh (2), Seychelles (2), South Africa (2), Yemen (2), and Kenya (1). The total estimated material losses in the Indian Ocean region were 10 billion dollars (over Rs 80,000 crore) and insured losses were 2 billion dollars, as per International Tsunami Information Centre data.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Asia Cup final, IND vs SL Highlights: Siraj hero as India lift the trophy

World Cup, PAK vs SL Highlights: Rizwan, Shafique shine in historic win

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

2 flights diverted, nearly 30 delayed at Delhi airport due to dense fog

CISF interrogates Indian passengers implicated in alleged trafficking scam

Temporary bridge set up for Christmas festivities in Kerala collapses

LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to visit flood-hit region of Tamil Nadu

Govt to give white ration cards to poor in Telangana: Congress leader Rao

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TsunamiTamil NaduNatural Disasters

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story