CISF interrogates Indian passengers implicated in alleged trafficking scam

The CISF personnel officials have interrogated some of the passengers, following which they allowed them to go. Meanwhile, some passengers are still being interrogated

Those who landed in Mumbai were questioned extensively. On leaving the Airport the passengers tried their best to avoid queries from the waiting media
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 10:26 AM IST
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials have been interrogating the Indian passengers implicated in an alleged human trafficking scam following their landing at Mumbai airport.

The CISF personnel officials have interrogated some of the passengers, following which they allowed them to go. Meanwhile, some passengers are still being interrogated.

Earlier, a plane load of passengers implicated in an alleged Human Trafficking scam landed at Mumbai's Chattrapati Shivaji International Airport on Tuesday after they were deported from France.

A few of the fellow passengers have been detained in France. Those who landed in Mumbai were questioned extensively. On leaving the Airport the passengers tried their best to avoid queries from the waiting media.

A plane carrying 303 Indian passengers that was grounded in France over suspected human trafficking landed at Mumbai's Chattrapati Shivaji International Airport in the early hours of Tuesday.

A few of the fellow passengers have been detained in France.

The aircraft was headed to Nicaragua but was grounded "on a technical halt" last week by authorities at the Vatry airport in France.

The flight was headed from Dubai to Nicaragua.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Embassy in France thanked the French government and the Vatry Airport authorities for their hospitality and quick resolution of the situation that allowed Indian passengers to return home.

The embassy also hailed the cooperation of French authorities for working closely with the embassy team and ensuring the safe return of citizens.

Taking to X, Indian Embassy in France said, "Thank French Gov and Vatry Airport for quick resolution of the situation enabling Indian passengers to return home & hospitality. Also for working closely with embassy team, present throughout at the site to ensure welfare and smooth & safe return. Thank agencies in India, too."

The Indian Embassy in France also thanked French authorities for working through the long holiday weekend.

Topics :CISFDeportationsFranceMumbaiMumbai airport

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 10:26 AM IST

