Home / India News / At least 5 feared killed in crackers factory blast in TN's Sivakasi

At least 5 feared killed in crackers factory blast in TN's Sivakasi

The fire has been brought under control and efforts were on to clear the debris at present, a fire and rescue services department official said

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

At least five workers, including two women, were killed in a sudden blast at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Sivakasi in the district on Tuesday, police said.

The devastating fire gutted the unit and left many injured, they said. Smoke that billowed from the factory as the firecrackers burst, could be seen from a distance.

Police and fire and rescue services personnel who reached the spot, rushed the injured to the hospital.

The fire has been brought under control and efforts were on to clear the debris at present, a fire and rescue services department official said.

Revenue officials who arrived at the private firecracker manufacturing unit in Chinnakamanpatti near Sivakasi and police are inquiring into the incident.

 

Topics : Sivakasi fireworks Sivakasi Tamil Nadu Firecrackers

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

