Tanker carrying chemicals catches fire on Jaipur-Ajmer road; no casualties

A tanker carrying chemicals caught fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway here on Monday morning, police said.

No loss of life was reported in the incident, they said, adding that the blaze has been brought under control.

The incident occurred around 4.45 am when the tanker, loaded with methyl chemical, on its way to Jaipur from Ajmer developed sparks near tyres.

The sparks triggered a fire in the lower portion of the tanker.

After noticing the fire in the moving vehicle, passersby alerted the driver who stopped the tanker and got down to save himself.

Police rushed to the spot and fire tenders were pressed into service. The blaze was brought under control later, the police said.