Bengaluru Metro fare hike stalled amid backlash; Tejasvi Surya detained

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Sunday temporarily halted the annual fare revision that was set to take effect from Monday (February 9).

In an official statement, BMRCL clarified that its earlier announcement on the fare hike would not be implemented until further notice, suggesting that a final call is yet to be taken.

"The media release dated February 5 announcing the implementation of the annual fare revision with effect from February 9 has been kept on hold till further orders," BMRCL said.

The corporation said the issue would be placed before its board for review before any final decision. "The decision on the revised fare will be communicated after the board's review," the release added.

Tejasvi Surya detained during protest in Bengaluru Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya was detained and later released by police on Monday near Jayanagar Metro station while attempting to stage another protest against the Congress government over the proposed metro fare hike. The police said Surya had been served a notice earlier for holding a protest at the metro station without prior permission. The detention comes amid a political blame game between the Congress and the Centre in the state, with both sides accusing each other over the fare hike proposal. After his release, Surya took to X to criticise the Karnataka government, alleging weak state finances and asking Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to restore cash support to Namma Metro. "Arresting me won't silence me! Shameful that the Congress government arrested me for exposing the truth: That this is a 'Khali Trunk' government...," Surya wrote.

"The chief minister must present a White Paper in the Budget and answer one question: Why are the State's finances weak, as you have admitted before FFC? Why is it becoming unaffordable in Karnataka? Why is the State increasing prices every day? Fix the finances, restore shadow cash support to Metro, and Metro fares will fall. Anything else is deception." On Sunday, Surya interacted with metro commuters to understand their concerns over the proposed fare hike. Later, speaking to reporters, Surya said commuters were unhappy with frequent fare revisions. He accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of "misleading the public by blaming the Centre for the fare hike".

Surya also demanded the formation of a Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) to address pricing concerns. Kumaraswamy blames Karnataka govt Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy blamed the state government for the proposed fare hike. He alleged that despite the Centre asking the state government not to go ahead with the increase, it was insisting on implementing it. "After increasing metro fares, the state government is passing the buck to the Centre, which is untrue," he told reporters in Mysuru. Kumaraswamy also accused the state government of not maintaining a healthy working relationship with the Centre while implementing central schemes and policies.

Karnataka minister accuses BJP of politicising issue Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao accused the BJP of politicising the fare hike debate, saying Siddaramaiah had already written to the Centre requesting that fares not be increased. "Unnecessarily the BJP people want to make politics out of everything. The metro is run by the state and Central government and it is a separate corporation. CM has already written to the Government of India to not increase the fare. Now, Tejasvi Surya is saying that they are not going to increase, so let there be an official order, then we will see," Rao said.