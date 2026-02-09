Shah assures end of Naxalism by Mar 31, says 'it never benefitted society'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Maoism never benefitted any society and spread destruction wherever it existed and cited examples of nations like Columbia, Peru and Cambodia.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of 'Bastar Pandum 2026' cultural event at Jagdalpur, the headquarter of Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, Shah reiterated that the Naxal menace will uprooted completely from the nation by March 31.

He urged Naxals to surrender and join the mainstream, promising them dignified rehabilitation.

"The Maoist rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government is the most attractive," he asserted.

He also expressed concern over the fact that the remaining Naxals still holding out included young tribal girls.

"They (young tribal girls) must be sent for rehabilitation as their whole lives lie ahead of them," Shah said. While assuring that surrendered Naxals would not face any harm, Shah also warned that those who continue to fire bullets, plant IEDs and torch schools and hospitals will not be spared. "Armed violence will be met with a firm response. If someone holds weapons, the response will also be with weapons," he emphasised. "We do not want to fight with anyone. Our fight is to protect our tribal brothers and sisters. When IEDs are planted, innocent children can be killed or permanently disabled. Where does this cruelty come from," Shah said while urging the remaining armed cadres to surrender.

He said Maoists shut down schools for decades, depriving generations of education and creating large-scale illiteracy. "But Bastar is now on the path of fast development, with schools reopening, roads being built, mobile towers installed, post offices opened and electricity and drinking water being extended to villages. It is our resolve that Bastar will become the country's most developed tribal-dominated division within the next five years," Shah said. The government has prepared a comprehensive roadmap to accelerate development in Bastar region, comprising seven districts, aiming to provide electricity to all villages by December 2027, ensure mobile connectivity in every village, and open a post office or bank branch within every five kilometres, Shah added.

"Paddy will be procured from tribals at Rs 3,100 per quintal, cooking gas cylinders will be provided to households, and tap water connections will be ensured in every home. With Naxalism declining, new tourism initiatives such as adventure tourism, homestays, canopy walks and glass bridges are being developed to boost Bastar's economy," the Union minister said. He added that a new industrial area spread over 118 acres is being set up in Bastar to generate employment for tribal youth. Highlighting irrigation plans, Shah said new projects on the Indravati river will be launched to irrigate 2.75 lakh hectares in Dantewada, Bijapur and Sukma districts, along with generating 120 MW of electricity.