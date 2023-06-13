Home / India News / Tata Steel workers hospitalised after steam leak in Odisha Dhenkanal plant

Few workers at Tata Steel Ltd's plant in Odisha's Dhenkanal were "affected", the company said in a statement on Tuesday

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Few workers at Tata Steel Ltd's plant in Odisha's Dhenkanal were "affected", the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are saddened to report an accident at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal, Odisha," Tata Steel said in the statement.

"The accident took place at 1pm during inspection work. The workers were shifted to the occupational health centre inside the plant premises and then to Cuttack for further treatment," the statement said.

As a precautionary measure, they were rushed in the company's ambulance, accompanied by doctor and paramedics, it added.

Topics :Tata SteelOdisha

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 7:41 PM IST

