Gold prices slip ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,25,070

Gold prices slip ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,25,070

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,14,640

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,220. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 7:23 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,25,070, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,68,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,14,640.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,070 in Mumbai, Kolkata and ₹1,25,990 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,220.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,14,640, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,15,490 in Chennai.
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,14,790. 
           
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,68,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,74,900.
  
US gold prices inched higher on Monday as investors waited for a series of US economic data this week that could shed more light on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.
 
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $4,091.89 per ounce, as of 0114 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery were steady at $4,094 per ounce.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.8 per cent to $50.94 per ounce, platinum gained 0.1 per cent to $1,542.37, and palladium climbed 1.2 per cent to $1,401.50.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

Topics : Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today Gold Prices gold silver prices gold and silver prices

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 7:23 AM IST

