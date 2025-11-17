Monday, November 17, 2025 | 06:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Protein-fortified snacks are everywhere, but do they truly deliver?

Protein-fortified snacks are everywhere, but do they truly deliver?

Despite growing demand, many 'high-protein' snacks offer only modest gains. Clear labelling, better regulation and awareness of nutritional red flags are key to making informed decisions

Sarjna Rai
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

As grocery aisles fill with “high-protein” biscuits, drinks, and snacks, many consumers are left wondering whether these products genuinely offer meaningful nutrition or simply clever marketing. Protein has become one of the biggest buzzwords in the food industry, but are fortified foods doing enough to justify the excitement? Not all fortified snacks deliver meaningful amounts of protein, and some come with unexpected nutritional drawbacks.
 

What makes a food ‘protein-fortified’?

 
In India, products can only be labelled protein-fortified if they contain significantly more protein than their base formulation. According to Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) rules, any fortified product must provide at least 15 per cent of the recommended daily allowance (RDA) of the added nutrient per serving, shares  Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi. “The label must clearly state the precise source and quantity of additional protein per serving,” she adds.
 
 
However, while labelling norms exist, experts caution that they still leave loopholes for vague or exaggerated claims.
 

Do these snacks meaningfully boost protein intake?

 
Despite the promises plastered across many packets, most protein-fortified snacks contribute only 2–5 grams of protein per serving, hardly a game-changer for adults who require far more daily.
 
Sharma explains that noticeable improvement happens only when snacks offer around 8–12 grams of high-quality protein per portion.

Where does the added protein come from?

 
Commonly used protein sources include whey protein concentrate, casein, soy protein isolate, pea protein, and chickpea or lentil protein. Whey and casein typically offer the best amino acid profile and biological value, making them more efficient for muscle repair. Plant proteins, while healthy additions, may be incomplete or less digestible unless combined appropriately.
 
Isolated proteins, such as those used in bars and shakes, also digest more quickly, which may support faster muscle recovery. “But overall, the body utilises amino acids in the very same manner,” says Sharma, although metabolic outcomes can differ slightly from whole-food proteins.
 

Red flags to watch on labels

 
Sharma highlights several misleading practices on packaging, including:
 
- Claims of “high protein” despite minimal content
- Vague or undisclosed protein sources
- Hidden sugars and excessive sodium
- Misleading serving sizes
- Lack of amino acid profiling
- High-calorie or high-fat formulations masked as ‘healthy’
 

Who actually needs protein-fortified foods?

 
- Children
- Elderly individuals
- Vegetarians and vegans with low protein intake
- Athletes
- People recovering from illness
 
However, those with kidney disease, metabolic disorders, or dairy/soy allergies should avoid or use them cautiously. For healthy individuals already meeting protein needs, fortified snacks are unnecessary.
 

Are guidelines strong enough?

 
Current FSSAI guidelines offer a basic framework but lack precision. Sharma notes, "More stringent regulations on minimum thresholds of protein percentages, better monitoring of claims, and clearer definitions are required to prevent misleading labels."     
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
   

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

