Home / India News / TDP will fight till justice is done to farmers affected with rains: Naidu

TDP will fight till justice is done to farmers affected with rains: Naidu

Incidentally, some affected farmers broke down while pouring out their woes to the Opposition leader

Press Trust of India Tanuku (Andhra Pradesh)
TDP will fight till justice is done to farmers affected with rains: Naidu

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 9:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will continue to fight until justice is done to farmers who suffered heavy losses during the recent untimely rains, said N Chandrababu Naidu here on Friday.

Naidu made these remarks as he began Rythu Porubata' (In support of farmers) padayatra from Iragavaram in Tanuku Assembly constituency, West Godavari district.

On the way, he inquired from the affected farmers on the damage to their crops and the farm products while assuring the ryots that TDP will stand by them, said a press note shared by the party.

Incidentally, some affected farmers broke down while pouring out their woes to the Opposition leader.

"There is no question of relenting till justice is done for the farmers. The party will continue its fight till the government purchases the entire farm products in the state," Naidu said.

Also Read

Do not put your faith in Jagan: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu tells people

TDP will leave Reddy struggling in home constituency in 2024 polls: Naidu

TDP holds Andhra Pradesh govt responsible for Guntur stampede that killed 3

7 TDP workers killed in scuffle during Chandrababu Naidu's rally in Andhra

Scrap Rs 500 notes to curtail money power in elections: Chandrababu Naidu

Modi govt completes 9 years, show of achievements lined up across country

UP local body poll: SP alleges election manual was changed recently

Air India imposes 2 year flying ban on individual for unruly behaviour

SC may grant 3-months extension to Sebi in Adani vs Hindenburg probe

No democracy left in West Bengal, need to bring a change: BJP chief Nadda

Topics :N Chandrababu NaiduTDPfarmers

First Published: May 12 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story