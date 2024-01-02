Home / India News / Tea production declines by 6.18% to 127.12 million kgs in November 2023

Tea production declines by 6.18% to 127.12 million kgs in November 2023

Tea production in the country has dipped by 6.18 per cent to 127.12 million kilograms in November 2023.

Small growers produced 67.50 mkgs in November 2023, Tea Board data said
Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 5:00 PM IST
Tea production in the country has dipped by 6.18 per cent to 127.12 million kilograms in November 2023.

According to Tea Board data, the production in the year-ago month was 135.49 million kgs.

In North India, primarily comprising Assam and West Bengal, the production volume was at 106.23 million kgs (mkgs), down from 114.18 mkgs in the same period previous year.

The production figures in November 2023 in South India stood lower at 20.89 mkgs from 21.31 mkgs in the same month of 2022.

Maintaining the trend, the production of small growers was higher than the organised gardens in the month under review.

Small growers produced 67.50 mkgs in November 2023, Tea Board data said.

Tea Board had issued notifications regarding plucking restrictions during the winter months in order to preserve the quality of bushes.

For tea estates in Darjeeling and gardens located at higher elevations, the last date for plucking of green leaves was December 11, 2023. The same for North Bengal's Dooars and Terai regions was December 23.

Topics :Tea productionTeaIndian tea industry

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

