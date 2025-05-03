Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sanjay Raut slams PM for Mumbai visit, Bihar campaign amid Pahalagm row

Sanjay Raut slams PM for Mumbai visit, Bihar campaign amid Pahalagm row

Raut alleged the prime minister's demeanour does not reflect the seriousness of someone preparing to retaliate against Pakistan

Sanjay Raut

Raut also demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation for a "security lapse" (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending events in Mumbai and campaigning in Bihar even as the Central government is talking about giving a "befitting" reply to Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

Raut also demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation for a "security lapse".

"A big massacre took place in Kashmir. Our Prime Minister said Pakistan will be taught a lesson, but just days later, he was in Mumbai, spending nine hours with Bollywood celebrities. He also campaigned in Bihar and inaugurated a port belonging to Gautam Adani (in Kerala)," Raut told reporters.

 

The prime minister was in Mumbai on Thursday at the inauguration of the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

Raut alleged the prime minister's demeanour does not reflect the seriousness of someone preparing to retaliate against Pakistan.

"While he is in a 'khush mijaaz' (cheerful) mood, we are worried about how to respond to Pakistan," he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader further said while fighter planes may be flying and drills underway, however, such exercises are routine for a country with neighbours like China and Pakistan.

"I am not a defence expert, but looking at the PM's body language, it doesn't seem like he's preparing for war," he claimed.

Asked if India could afford a war in the current situation, Raut said it was not the opposition but the ruling BJP that used the war rhetoric.

"At the all-party meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke about entering Pakistan and wiping them out. Amit Shah said 'chun chun ke marenge'. Who is stopping you?" he asked.

Raut blamed Shah for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 persons and other terror incidents in Kashmir over the past decade.

"For every terror attack and killing in Kashmir in the last 10 years, Shah is responsible. Why the PM continues to retain him is a mystery. His resignation must be sought. I pity the opposition. They should have demanded his (Shah's) resignation first before offering support," he said.

Raut claimed Shah himself had admitted to a lapse in Kashmir's security. "If he admits a shortcoming, there must also be consequences."  "Even if a discussion is held in Parliament, the government will not allow the opposition to speak on the Pahalgam attack," Raut claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut Pahalgam attack Modi govt

First Published: May 03 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

