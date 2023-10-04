Home / India News / Technical issue affects outbound international services at Chennai airport

Technical issue affects outbound international services at Chennai airport

Only international departures were affected, impacting printing of boarding passes and baggage handling, officials said

Press Trust of India Chennai
airlines, flights

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 8:55 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A server problem led to disruption in services at the International Departure at the city airport here on Wednesday, affecting 9 outbound services and about 1,500 international passengers, officials said.

The technical issue that was noticed around 1.30 am was fixed by 6 am, they said.

Only international departures were affected, impacting printing of boarding passes and baggage handling, officials added.

International services to destinations including Colombo, Dubai and Bangkok suffered delays.

Also Read

IRE vs IND T20s full schedule, match timings (IST), squads, live streaming

IRE vs IND 1st T20 Highlights: India win Bumrah's comeback match by 2 runs

IRE vs IND 2nd T20 Highlights: India win by 33 runs, take unassailable lead

IRE vs IND 3rd T20 Highlights: Match called-off, India win series 2-0

IRE vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11: Prasidh, Rinku make debut in shortest format

Canadian allegations against India serious, need to be investigated: US

Seen reports of Indian media outlet's ties with China: US on NewClick raid

ED raids AAP MP Sanjay Singh's premises in Delhi excise policy case

Canada wants 'private talks' with India to resolve diplomatic dispute

LIVE: ED raids underway at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's home in excise policy case

Topics :international flightsChennaiflights

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 8:55 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in India

JSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streaming

ICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in Nepal

IRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story