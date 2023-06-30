Home / India News / Delhi registered 101 'good to moderate' air quality days in Jan-June 2023

Delhi registered 101 'good to moderate' air quality days in Jan-June 2023

Delhi registered the highest number of 'good to moderate' air quality days this year since 2016, barring Covid-19 affected 2020, the environment ministry said on Friday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A man rides a bicycle past a digital screen displaying weather conditions of the national capital, a day after Diwali celebrations in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 8:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi registered the highest number of 'good to moderate' air quality days this year since 2016, barring COVID-19 affected 2020, the environment ministry said on Friday.

"The number of 'Good to Moderate' Air Quality Days for the first half-year period (January to June) was 30 in the year 2016; 57 in 2017; 65 in 2018; 78 in 2019; 126 in 2020; 84 in 2021; 54 in 2022; and 101 in the current year 2023," the ministry said in a statement.

During this period, the city also experienced the least number of days with 'poor to severe' air quality in 2023, as compared to the corresponding period of last seven years since 2016 (barring 2020 the year of lockdown due to coronavirus).

"The number of 'Poor to Severe' Air Quality Days for the first half-year period (January to June) have also been progressively reducing from 147 in 2016 to 80 in 2023," it said.

The ministry said favourable meteorological conditions and continual efforts at the ground level to prevent, control and abate air pollution in the region resulted in better air quality in the current year.

The ongoing strict monitoring and enforcement actions through various stakeholder agencies lead to better implementation of the air pollution control measures, the ministry added.

The average AQI (air quality index) for Delhi during this period also remained in 'moderate' category, that is, below 200. Delhi has reported its lowest average AQI during the current year (JanuaryJune) compared to the corresponding period for the seven years, from 2016 (barring 2020), the statement added.

The ministry added that this improvement signifies a substantial reduction in air pollutants with lower levels of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) and other harmful emissions.

Also Read

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Delhi logs 'good' to 'moderate' air quality in first quarter of 2023: CAQM

Delhi-NCR hit by summer ozone crisis once again, shows CSE analysis

World Environment Day 2023: A global call to action for sustainable future

World environment day 2023: History, Theme, Importance, Celebration

Assam flood situation improves; number of affected dips to under 20,000

Par panel calls banks, Google, Apple, Paytm to discuss rising cyber crime

FM Sitharaman interacts with under Rozgar Mela scheme recruits in Chennai

Jinping will attend virtual SCO summit hosted by India: Chinese FM

Govt to construct Rs 4,500-cr National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal

Topics :Delhi-NCREnvironment ministryAir pollution study

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story