Telangana CM promises to fill 200,000 government job vacancies by year-end

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy handed over appointment letters to newly recruited nursing officers at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

During the programme, 6,956 appointment letters were given to nurses from various districts.

The CM, while congratulating the nurses and acknowledging their role in building a "healthy Telangana," emphasised the swift action taken after Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha identified the year-long delay in appointments, including resolving legal hurdles.

"As soon as Damodar Raja Narasimha took charge as Health Minister, he inspected the department and brought the matter to me that appointments have been pending for over a year. We immediately decided to make these appointments and also resolve the issues in the High Court. I congratulate Damodar Raja Narasimha for organising this programme today," Telangana CM Revanth Reddy said.

"After forming the government, we have dismantled the TSPSC and appointed a new chairman and officials to resolve the unemployment issue and fill the 2 lakh vacant jobs," the CM said.

Further, the Telangana Chief Minister, Reddy, promised to fill 2 lakh government jobs by year-end and vowed to work long hours to tackle unemployment.

"We are also preparing to recruit more than 15,000 police personnel under the police recruitment board. We (our government) are working for 16-18 hours to resolve the unemployment issue. We aim at building Telangana into a stronger Telangana and also rebuilding Telangana. I promise to unemployed youth that by year-end, we will fill 2 lakhs government job vacancies," he said

"Today, we have given jobs in the health department. "Shortly, we will fill vacancies in the police department and later, we will fill vacancies in all other departments through TSPSC," he said.

He added, "Some people in the farmhouse are jealous of seeing your (appointees) happiness. Harish Rao is saying random (senseless) things as we are giving jobs. Once I see the happiness of these people, KCR and Harish Rao should see this happiness. They should see how happiness would be when the poor are given jobs."

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha, Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Konda Surekha, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar and other officials also took part in the event.