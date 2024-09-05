Telangana did not give requisite info for Central funds share: Union govt

Against the backdrop of the Telangana government seeking an immediate assistance of Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre for flood relief measures, the union government has pointed out that the state government did not submit requisite information for the release of funds. It said over Rs 1,345 crore was available in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) account as on April 1 this year for flood relief measures during 2024-25. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a letter to the state Chief Secretary, an official of the Union Home Ministry said the first instalment of Central share of SDRF amounting to Rs 208.40 crore for 2024-25 is due for release.

"The 1st instalment of Central Share of SDRF amounting to Rs 208.40 crore for the year 2024-25 is due for release since 1st June. However, the state government has not made any request for release nor submitted information relating to crediting of earlier released funds, interest earned, utilization certificate etc as mentioned in ... guidelines," the letter said.

The letter was shared with the media here on Wednesday by Union MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar's staff.

The Home Ministry official urged the Telangana government to furnish the requisite information/utilization certificate in the prescribed proforma to the Ministry of Home Affairs and "endorse a copy" to the Department of Expenditure at the earliest to enable the ministry to release the first instalment of Central share of SDRF for FY 2024-25.

The state government has urged the Centre to declare the current spell of heavy rains and flood in the state as a national calamity and to release immediate assistance of Rs 2,000 crore. It has put the losses, as per preliminary estimates, at over Rs 5,000 crore.