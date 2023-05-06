Home / India News / Telangana government to airlift its students from violence-hit Manipur

The release said a special cell has been opened to monitor the situation in Manipur to protect the interests of Telangana people in that State

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 8:14 PM IST
In the wake of prevailing law and order situation in Manipur, the Telangana Government has decided to immediately airlift its students and citizens from Imphal to Hyderabad by a special flight on Sunday.

A press release from Telangana Government said, it is taking all measures to ensure the safety of its students and people residing in the northeastern state.

As per information available, about 250 students belonging to Telangana are studying in various educational institutions in Imphal and surrounding areas, it further said.

"Government of Telangana has decided to immediately airlift the Telangana students from Imphal to Hyderabad. For this purpose a special flight has been arranged from Imphal to Hyderabad on 07-05-2023 forenoon," it said.

Riots broke out in Manipur between the Meitei community, which mainly live in Imphal Valley, and Naga and Kuki tribals who are inhabitants of the hill districts over the demand of the former for ST status.

Telangana Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari has contacted her Mainpur counterpart to facilitate the safe transit of Telangana students from Imphal to Hyderabad.

The Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Telangana are closely in touch with the Manipur State government officials to ensure the safety of Telangana people/students in Manipur, the release said.

Topics :ManipurTelanganaviolence

First Published: May 06 2023 | 8:38 PM IST

