Telangana govt has filled 30,000 vacancies in 90 days, to recruit more: CM

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday said his government has filled 30,000 job vacancies within 90 days of coming to power and is in the process of recruiting another 35,000 people. The government is setting up 'Young India Skills University' to impart skill training to the youth to enhance their employment opportunities, he said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has consented to be the chairperson of the skills university and its board comprises top executives from reputed corporates. Noting that the performance of the country in the recent Olympics was below people's expectations, he said the government is setting up 'Young India Sports University' with the aim to produce sportspersons from Telangana to bag medals in the 2028 Olympics.

He was speaking at an event to distribute Rs one lakh cheques to civil services aspirants, under the 'Rajiv Gandhi civil services Abhaya Hastam' programme.

The previous BRS government claimed to have established social welfare residential schools for SC, ST, BC and minorities, but the children were made to stay in private buildings which were worse than poultry farms, he alleged.

These schools lack even basic infrastructure and the Congress government is setting up 100 'Young India integrated residential schools ' in the state at an outlay of Rs 5,000 crore.

Blaming the previous BRS government for 'weakening' universities in the state, the CM said his government would appoint vice chancellors to all varsities in another 10-15 days and also fill up the vacancies of professors and others to provide quality education to students.

In a veiled attack on BRS, Reddy said some are trying to gain political mileage by provoking students.

The BRS regime did not conduct recruitment tests during the last 10 years, but it is now talking about unemployment, he added.

Referring to the protests seeking postponement of competitive exams, he said some are hatching conspiracies against the conduct of competitive exams as it does not suit them politically.

The government is ready to listen to the students and job aspirants and they need not resort to any protests, he said.

Revanth Reddy also announced that the government would provide financial assistance to those who clear civil services mains exam.