Delivery firms step up preparedness as gig worker unions call Dec 31 strike

New Year’s Eve (December 31) is one of the busiest days for food delivery and quick commerce businesses. However, companies in these sectors are enhancing their preparedness and bracing for possible disruption. Food aggregators Zomato and Swiggy have reached out to delivery agents to ensure their safety and continuity of services.

While nearly all platforms are tightening operational readiness and scaling up support systems ahead of New Year’s Eve, some are taking additional steps to minimise any impact on customers.

For instance, a source at Eternal, parent company of Blinkit and Zomato, said the firm is coordinating with local authorities, including police officials, to ensure the safety of delivery partners who choose to continue working during the strike.

Zomato has also reached out to delivery partners and formed a Quick Response Team, along with an emergency contact and SOS button for assistance during peak hours. Business Standard has seen a copy of the letter sent to delivery partners.

A source familiar with developments at Swiggy said it is maintaining constant communication with restaurants on its network to prepare contingency plans, manage order volumes, and ensure deliveries happen within expected timelines.

In cases of potential disruptions, a restaurant partner onboarded on both Swiggy and Zomato said it is likely to deploy its in-house staff to deliver orders. The restaurant partner added that other restaurants are also likely to adopt the strategy if there is a shortage of delivery workers.

Queries sent to Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto, BigBasket, Amazon Now, and Flipkart Minutes did not elicit any response till press time.

Like every year, quick commerce companies are also setting up ‘war rooms’, and hiring additional ground workers, including pickers, packers, and delivery partners, to manage high order volumes. In 2024, during the same period, Blinkit recorded its highest-ever daily order volume, as well as its highest number of orders placed per minute and per hour. For Zepto, orders were up 200 per cent compared to 2023, and Swiggy Instamart hit its highest-ever number of orders on December 31, double the previous New Year’s Eve sales.

In line with the higher volumes expected on New Year’s Eve, platforms are encouraging new gig workers to onboard, promising earnings and incentives of up to Rs 4,000 and more in a single day. The development assumes significance as gig workers are planning a silent pan-India strike on New Year’s Eve, staying at home and keeping themselves logged out of the platforms.

Why are gig workers calling a nationwide strike on December 31? Through their strike, workers are protesting low pay structures, working conditions, lack of medical facilities, emergency support and social security, long working hours, and random deactivation of IDs. Unions leading or participating include the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers, Gig and Platform Service Workers Union, and the Gig Workers Association.

In addition, the Gig and Platform Service Workers Union has sent a memorandum to companies including Zomato, Swiggy, Flipkart, Zepto, Blinkit, and BigBasket to take note of their demands. Business Standard has seen copies of the memorandum sent to these platforms. However, the union has not yet received a response from any of the companies, said Nirmal Gorana Agni, the national coordinator of the union.

The union has also written to Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, listing a set of 15 demands, including immediate withdrawal of 10–20 minute delivery mandates; fixation of a minimum per-kilometre rate of Rs 20 across platforms; emergency leave and comprehensive maternity benefits for women; an end to arbitrary ID blocking and punitive rating systems; and a guaranteed minimum monthly earning of Rs 24,000, among others.