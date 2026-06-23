Home / India News / Telegram services restored after Neet-related curbs, returns to app stores

Telegram services restored after Neet-related curbs, returns to app stores

Most services of the instant messaging app have been restored nationwide, but the editing feature remains unavailable until June 30 under government orders

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Telegram services restored | Image: Canva
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 10:57 AM IST
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The temporary curbs on Telegram’s messaging services were lifted on Tuesday after a nationwide block was imposed until June 22 in connection with the Neet-UG re-examination.
 
The Telegram app is now available for installation through app stores. However, the editing feature on the platform will remain unavailable until June 30.
 
Last week, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) blocked Telegram in India until June 22 as a precautionary measure ahead of the Neet re-examination.
 
The government imposed the restrictions after Telegram allegedly failed to prevent the circulation of fake question papers related to the Neet re-examination, the spread of misleading information and other fraudulent activities.
 
Before imposing the ban, government officials had met Telegram representatives on June 3 to raise these concerns.
 
Subsequently, the Centre decided to block the app and its associated web links, including its web version, until June 22.
 
The Neet re-examination was conducted on June 21, and no incidents of fraudulent activity have been reported so far.
 
Earlier, Telegram founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pavel Durov had criticised the IT Ministry’s decision to ban the platform for a week over the sharing of leaked examination papers by some users. In a post on X, Durov said the move penalised more than 150 million legitimate Telegram users in India rather than those responsible for leaking examination materials.
 
He also argued that the restriction would do little to curb the circulation of leaked content and would instead push such activity to other platforms.
 
Durov also alleged that the Reliance (alluding to Reliance Jio) may have "lobbied alongside WhatsApp", a rival messaging platform, to influence the decision to impose the restrictions in India.
 
Reliance Jio denied the allegations, saying it operates its network in line with global standards of reliability, security and transparency.
 
In a post on X, Jio said it had no role in the alleged BGP route misconfiguration and categorically rejected any involvement in the incident.
 
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Topics :NEETTelegramNEET UGNEET-UGNEET examsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

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