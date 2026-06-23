Telegram services restored after Neet-related curbs, returns to app stores

The temporary curbs on Telegram’s messaging services were lifted on Tuesday after a nationwide block was imposed until June 22 in connection with the Neet-UG re-examination.

The Telegram app is now available for installation through app stores. However, the editing feature on the platform will remain unavailable until June 30.

Last week, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) blocked Telegram in India until June 22 as a precautionary measure ahead of the Neet re-examination.

The government imposed the restrictions after Telegram allegedly failed to prevent the circulation of fake question papers related to the Neet re-examination, the spread of misleading information and other fraudulent activities.

Before imposing the ban, government officials had met Telegram representatives on June 3 to raise these concerns. Subsequently, the Centre decided to block the app and its associated web links, including its web version, until June 22. The Neet re-examination was conducted on June 21, and no incidents of fraudulent activity have been reported so far. Earlier, Telegram founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pavel Durov had criticised the IT Ministry’s decision to ban the platform for a week over the sharing of leaked examination papers by some users. In a post on X, Durov said the move penalised more than 150 million legitimate Telegram users in India rather than those responsible for leaking examination materials.