Telegram services restored after Neet-related curbs, returns to app stores

The government imposed the restrictions after Telegram allegedly failed to prevent the circulation of fake question papers related to the Neet re-examination, the spread of misleading information and other fraudulent activities.
Before imposing the ban, government officials had met Telegram representatives on June 3 to raise these concerns.
Subsequently, the Centre decided to block the app and its associated web links, including its web version, until June 22.
The Neet re-examination was conducted on June 21, and no incidents of fraudulent activity have been reported so far.
Earlier, Telegram founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pavel Durov had criticised the IT Ministry’s decision to ban the platform for a week over the sharing of leaked examination papers by some users. In a post on X, Durov said the move penalised more than 150 million legitimate Telegram users in India rather than those responsible for leaking examination materials.
He also argued that the restriction would do little to curb the circulation of leaked content and would instead push such activity to other platforms.
Durov also alleged that the Reliance (alluding to Reliance Jio) may have "lobbied alongside WhatsApp", a rival messaging platform, to influence the decision to impose the restrictions in India.
Reliance Jio denied the allegations, saying it operates its network in line with global standards of reliability, security and transparency.
In a post on X, Jio said it had no role in the alleged BGP route misconfiguration and categorically rejected any involvement in the incident.