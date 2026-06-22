Home / India News / Datanomics: India's fire services stretched despite rising urban risks

Datanomics: India's fire services stretched despite rising urban risks

Official assessments suggest that many states continue to operate with significant gaps in both infrastructure and manpower

India fire services, fire station deficiency India, fire safety infrastructure India, fire preparedness India, urban fire risks India, fire incidents in India, Delhi hotel fire, Delhi factory fire, fire department manpower shortage, fire services man
premium
Shikha Chaturvedi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 11:39 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
India has witnessed a series of deadly fire incidents in recent weeks, including one at a coaching-cum-gaming centre in Lucknow on Monday and others reported in Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country. The incidents have once again drawn attention to the country’s fire preparedness. Official assessments suggest that many states continue to operate with significant gaps in both infrastructure and manpower. Rajasthan has the highest fire station deficiency in the country at 85.6 per cent, closely followed by Maharashtra at 85.4 per cent, Bihar at 83.5 per cent, Jharkhand at 81.7 per cent, and Himachal Pradesh at 79 per cent, indicating that large parts of India lack the number of stations considered necessary for effective emergency response. The manpower situation is even more alarming, with Madhya Pradesh reporting a personnel deficiency of 97.6 per cent, while Bihar, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan all face shortages exceeding 96 per cent, suggesting that even where infrastructure exists, there may not be enough trained personnel to operate it effectively. The gap is also visible when India is compared internationally. The country has just 1.62 fire stations per million people, lower than Bangladesh’s 2.8, China’s 6.82, Japan’s 25.13 and Russia’s 126.53.  
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

West Bengal govt to re-examine land ceiling Act to attract investments

Bengal BJP govt's first budget promises 100k jobs, DA hike for employees

Premium

Railway map redrawn: Odisha seeks SER merger as ECoR shrinks, SCoR surges

Delhi's Lal Dora villages caught between old rules and expansion plans

Maharashtra govt tables ₹97,706 cr demands, ₹20,552 cr for farm loan waiver

Topics :fire safetyFire InsuranceFire accidentfire tragedies

First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story