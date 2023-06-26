Home / India News / Temples in Maharashtra begin dress code 'vastra sanhita' for devotees

Temples in Maharashtra begin dress code 'vastra sanhita' for devotees

Ripped jeans, transparent and tight clothing will no longer be allowed in 100 temples across Maharashtra, more temples may follow suit

BS Trends New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 4:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh has proposed a dress code called 'vastra sanhita' for temples, which has already been adopted by over 100 temples and shrines in the state. This code prohibits devotees visiting the temples from wearing clothes that are considered 'indecent'. The Mahasangh is also advocating for a ban on the sale of liquor and meat within a 500-meter radius of temples and shrines.
According to Sunil Ghanwat, the coordinator of the Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh, their main concern is with what type of clothes devotees should not wear, rather than specifying what they should wear. Ghanwat clarified that they have no issue with devotees wearing modern outfits like trousers and shirts, as they consider it appropriate for the times.

The prohibited articles of clothing include revealing, tight-fitting, and torn clothes. Ghanwat emphasised that their aim is to maintain the sanctity of the place of worship and prevent people from coming to temples inappropriately dressed and creating content for social media. He stated that temple visits are not the same as conventional tourism, and they want to ensure that the sanctity of the temples is preserved.
The Mahasangh, which includes temple trustees, managers, priests, advocates, and activists, has already convinced 131 temples in Maharashtra to adopt their dress code, according to a report by India Today.

The organisation was established in February in Jalgaon and launched its dress code campaign in May from Nagpur after objections were raised by some devotees regarding the dress code imposed by the famous Tuljabhavani Temple in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district. The Mahasangh aims to implement the dress code in a significant number of temples by the end of the year.
Ghanwat, who is also associated with the right-wing Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS), pointed out that similar rules exist for temples, churches, and gurdwaras in states like Goa, Uttarakhand, and in the southern part of India. He compares it to professionals like doctors, policemen, and advocates who wear uniforms or follow a prescribed dress code. He questions whether people follow a dress code when visiting five-star hotels.

In addition to the dress code, the Mahasangh has also demanded a ban on the sale of meat and liquor within a 500-meter radius of temples to maintain their sanctity, particularly in pilgrimage centers like Pandharpur, Dehu, and Alandi, which are revered by members of the Vaishnavite Warkari sect. Ghanwat claims that meat is being slaughtered and sold near some temples.
The India Today report added that when Ghanwat was asked about animal slaughter being part of rituals in certain shrines, he clarified that the Mahasangh has no objections to these traditions but opposes the commercial sale of liquor and meat near temples.
 
They are requesting a meat and liquor-free area of at least 500 meters and would welcome it if the pilgrimage centers revered by the Warkaris could become meat and liquor-free as well.
According to the Free Press Journals the Gopalkrishna Mandir at Dhantoli in Nagpur city, the Sankatmochan Hanuman Mandir at Belori in Saoner, the Shri Brihaspati Mandir at Kanholibara and the hilltop Durgamata Mandir at Manvta Nagar were some of the first temples to start imposing these new dress code from the end of May itself.

These shrines have placed notices at the entrance of every temple asking devotees to adhere to their clothing rules and maintain decorum of the temples by following the “Indian culture.”
The decision regarding the dress code was announced during the Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh meeting on February 4 and 5 where trustees from temples across the states gathered together.

Also Read

QR code, the smudgy pattern on a square, is becoming a tool for marketing

No lungi-nighty outdoors: Noida society issues dress code, withdraws later

Indian Railways to run tourist train between Ayodhya and Nepal's Janakpur

Construction of Ram temple likely to be completed months before deadline

UP temple bans entry for Muslims, introduces dress code for Hindus

Mahoba to become first UP district with 100% piped water connections: CM

PM Modi to flag off five new Vande Bharat trains on June 27; see details

Bombay HC fumes over last-minute stay application on LOCs to travel abroad

India changed mindset of world including US on terrorism issue: Rajnath

4 dead in lightning incidents as Rajasthan receives first Monsoon rains

Topics :Hindu templestempleDress codeMaharashtra

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story