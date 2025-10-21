Low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal, IMD warns of rain in Odisha

The IMD on Tuesday said a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify into a depression in the next 36 hours, which could trigger rainfall in Odisha.
The weather office issued a 'yellow' warning (be aware) for several districts of Odisha for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Under the influence of Monday's upper air cyclonic circulation over the sea, a low-pressure system has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Tuesday," the India Meteorological Department said in a statement.
The system is likely to "intensify into a depression over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 36 hours", it said, adding that Odisha could experience light-to-moderate rainfall under its impact.
Thunderstorm, accompanied by gusty surface wind with speed reaching 30-40 kmph, is likely to occur at one or two places over Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri till 8.30 am on Wednesday, the IMD added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
