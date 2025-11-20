Thane MACT gives ₹27.9 lakh compensation to kin of driver killed in crash

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 27.9 lakh to the family of a bus driver killed in a collision in 2011.
MACT member Rupali V Mohite has directed the owner of the truck involved in the accident and Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd. to jointly pay the compensation, along with 9 per cent interest.
A copy of the order delivered on November 18 was made available on Thursday.
The victim, Shankar Jagannath Sable (28), was driving a state transport bus at Pen in the neighbouring Raigad district on July 17, 2011, when a truck collided with the vehicle. Sable succumbed to his injuries on August 10, 2011.
The tribunal found that the accident had occurred due to the sole negligence of the truck driver.
It also dismissed the insurer's claim of policy breach (for lack of a valid driving licence) due to insufficient evidence, noting that the insurer did not prove that a notice was served on the owner.
The compensation includes Rs 18.08 lakh for loss of future income and Rs 9.04 lakh for future prospects.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
