Thane MACT gives ₹27.9 lakh compensation to kin of driver killed in crash

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 27.9 lakh to the family of a bus driver killed in a collision in 2011.

MACT member Rupali V Mohite has directed the owner of the truck involved in the accident and Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd. to jointly pay the compensation, along with 9 per cent interest.

A copy of the order delivered on November 18 was made available on Thursday.

The victim, Shankar Jagannath Sable (28), was driving a state transport bus at Pen in the neighbouring Raigad district on July 17, 2011, when a truck collided with the vehicle. Sable succumbed to his injuries on August 10, 2011.