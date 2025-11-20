Home / India News / Thane MACT gives ₹27.9 lakh compensation to kin of driver killed in crash

Thane MACT gives ₹27.9 lakh compensation to kin of driver killed in crash

The victim, Shankar Jagannath Sable (28), was driving a state transport bus at Pen in the neighbouring Raigad district on July 17, 2011, when a truck collided with the vehicle

A copy of the order delivered on November 18 was made available on Thursday | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Thane
Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 3:00 PM IST
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 27.9 lakh to the family of a bus driver killed in a collision in 2011.

MACT member Rupali V Mohite has directed the owner of the truck involved in the accident and Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd. to jointly pay the compensation, along with 9 per cent interest.

A copy of the order delivered on November 18 was made available on Thursday.

The victim, Shankar Jagannath Sable (28), was driving a state transport bus at Pen in the neighbouring Raigad district on July 17, 2011, when a truck collided with the vehicle. Sable succumbed to his injuries on August 10, 2011.

The tribunal found that the accident had occurred due to the sole negligence of the truck driver.

It also dismissed the insurer's claim of policy breach (for lack of a valid driving licence) due to insufficient evidence, noting that the insurer did not prove that a notice was served on the owner.

The compensation includes Rs 18.08 lakh for loss of future income and Rs 9.04 lakh for future prospects.

Topics :ThaneTraffic safetyMACT

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

