Influencer Orry summoned by Mumbai Police in ₹252 cr drugs case; here's why

Orhan Awatramani, Bollywood socialite and influencer, popularly known as Orry , has been summoned by the Mumbai Police for his alleged connection in a ₹252 crore drugs case, news agency ANI reported.

Citing Mumbai Police, the report said that the socialite was asked to appear before the Anti-Narcotics Cell's Ghatkopar unit at 10 AM for questioning on Thursday.

₹252 crore drugs case

The case dates back to March 2024, when the Mumbai Police uncovered a mephedrone-manufacturing facility on a farm located in Maharashtra's Sangli. Officers seized 126.14 kg of mephedrone (MD), a synthetic stimulant, worth approximately ₹252 crore, Hindustan Times reported.

Investigators believe the operation was run by wanted narcotics trafficker Salim Dola and his son Taher, with raw materials routed through an associate based in Surat. As the investigation expanded, officials discovered that the Sangli unit was linked to a far wider network. Police said the drugs were transported in high-end vehicles, including Mercedes and BMWs, to evade detection, while the earnings were moved abroad through hawala channels. The network started to come apart after the arrest of a Nagpada resident in August 2022, which triggered a series of related detentions and ultimately led to the factory raid in March 2024.

How did Orry’s name surface in the investigation Orry's name in the ₹252 crore drugs case surfaced after the deportation and arrest of an alleged drug trafficker and a close associate of fugitive gangster Salim Dola. The arrested drug trafficker, Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, was returning from Dubai on November 5 and reportedly made a series of striking revelations during questioning. During interrogation, Shaikh informed the Mumbai Police that he organised raves for Bollywood and fashion celebrities. The police said that these claims are yet to be verified, since the investigation is at an early stage. In its remand plea, the anti-narcotics agency informed a Mumbai court that Shaikh had hosted extravagant parties in Dubai and Mumbai, allegedly attended by a range of celebrities and well-known personalities, among them actors Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor, filmmakers Abbas-Mustan, influencer Orry, rapper Loka, and politician Zeeshan Siddique.