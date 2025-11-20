'Air too toxic to breathe': Parent's post questions Delhi's school calendar

This was only a slight improvement from Wednesday’s AQI of 419, and pollution levels remained a serious health risk across the city.

According to CPCB standards, AQI levels between 0-50 are ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 fall under the ‘severe’ category.

What does the parent’s LinkedIn post say?

Amid the persistent smog, a LinkedIn post by Delhi resident Akshay Verma, co-founder of FITPASS, has resonated with many parents. Verma shared how even his three-year-old son now needs to understand a new and unexpected term: AQI.

“One week he’s learning how to hold a pencil... next week he’s learning why he can’t go to school because the air is ‘too poisonous’,” he writes, describing the strange challenges of raising a child in the capital.

According to him, school closures have become as uncertain as the pollution itself. “Summer break, Diwali break — and now an annual ‘pollution break’ nobody wants to call by its real name,” he says. For a child who still believes “clouds live inside cartoons”, he adds, explaining toxic air feels “heartbreaking and absurd".