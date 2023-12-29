Home / India News / ULFA, Centre, Assam govt to sign settlement accord in New Delhi on Friday

ULFA, Centre, Assam govt to sign settlement accord in New Delhi on Friday

Assam Chief Minister's Office has announced that a tripartite memorandum of settlement between the ULFA (pro-talks faction) and the central and state governments will be signed in New Delhi on Friday

Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India Guwahati

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 9:18 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Assam Chief Minister's Office has announced that a tripartite memorandum of settlement between the ULFA (pro-talks faction) and the central and state governments will be signed in New Delhi on Friday.

'A Memorandum of Settlement will be signed between the Government of India, Government of Assam and representatives of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) in presence of the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Sh. Amit Shah tomorrow at 5 pm in New Delhi', the CMO posted on 'X' on Thursday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is scheduled to be present during the signing, also retweeted the post.

A16-member delegation of the ULFA pro-talks faction, led by chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa, reached New Delhi on Wednesday to hold discussions with Shah before the signing of the accord.

The outfit's general secretary, Anup Chetia, has been camping in New Delhi since Monday and held talks with the peace interlocutor AK Mishra on Tuesday.

The Centre had sent a draft of the proposed agreement to the pro-talks faction in April, while another round of discussions were held with the faction in New Delhi in August.

In October, Chetia had said they had sent their suggestions regarding the draft proposals to the Centre.

The ULFA was formed in 1979 at the historic Rang Ghar, an Ahom era amphitheater, in Sivasagar and was banned in 1990 when it started an armed conflict against the state.

The outfit split into two factions in 2011 when the pro-talks faction led by Rajkhowa decided to return to the state from abroad and participate in peace talks while the other group ULFA (Independent), led by its commander Paresh Barua was opposed to negotiations unless the 'sovereignty' clause was included.

The pro-talks faction had submitted a 12-point charter of demands for the discussions.

These demands cover constitutional and political arrangements, protection of the identity and material resources of the local indigenous population of Assam, financial and economic arrangements, a status report on missing ULFA leaders and cadres, amnesty, reintegration and rehabilitation of ULFA members and affected people, among others.

The demands also encompassed the right to engage in specific relationships with foreign countries for promotion of mutual trade, commerce and cultural relationship, restoration, protection, preservation and spread of indigenous culture of Assam.

The chief minister on assuming office in 2021 had sent out an olive branch to the ULFA(I) for talks with the latter announcing a ceasefire of operations but recently it carried out three blasts in Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Jorhat which they claimed was in response to the arrogant' attitude of Director General of Police G P Singh.

Opposition parties and civil society in Assam are skeptical about the relevance of the proposed accord with the ULFA pro-talks faction. They said as long as the ULFA(Independent) does not participate in discussions, it will not bring peace to the state.

Also Read

Tripartite peace accord between ULFA, Centre, Assam govt likely on Dec 29

Socio-economic study of indigenous Assam Muslims to be conducted: Himanta

No concept of old and new BJP, anybody can join with missed call: Assam CM

Manipur warring groups still in possession of 600,000 bullets: Officials

Assam CM asks officials to involve more people for planting 10 mn saplings

Two schoolgirls run over by train in Indore, railway minister orders probe

Delhi's LG approves proposal to notify MTP Act; blames AAP govt for delay

Mortal remains of DMDK chief Vijayakanth brought to Chennai's Island Ground

LIVE: Delhi's Safdarjung hospital gears up to treat Covid patients

Blast near Israel embassy: Police record statements of 'witnesses'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ULFAcentral governmentAssam assembly pollsAssam ProtestHimanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story