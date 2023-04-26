'That is how you lead,' says Aamir Khan on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his radio show Mann Ki Baat. The show began on October 3, 2014.

Speaking at the inauguration of National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100 in New Delhi, Aamir said, "It's a very important piece of communication that the leader of the country does with the people, discussing important issues, putting forward thoughts, giving suggestions, leading… That is how you lead by communication."

"You tell your people what you're looking at, how you're seeing the future, how you want your support in that. It's an important communication that happens in Mann Ki Baat," Khan told news agency PTI.

Khan was asked by PTI if the prime minister only talks about what he wishes like in the radio show, to which he replied, "I think it's his prerogative because he's doing it... It is his method of hearing what the people have to say connecting with people across the country. I think it's a very important initiative."

The one-day conclave was inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and had Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur as the guest of honour.

The event was also graced by 100 esteemed citizens who have been mentioned by PM Modi in episodes of Mann Ki Baat.

The government also be issued a special commemorative Rs 100 coin to mark the completion of 100 episodes of the show.

“The coin of one hundred rupees’ denomination shall only be coined at the mint for issue under the authority of the central government on the occasion of ‘100th episode of Mann Ki Baat," read a notification issued by the Department of Economic Affairs on April 20.

Earlier, a statement by the BJP said that the 100th episode will highlight the wide-ranging themes of the prime minister's interactions during Mann Ki Baat.

Let’s take a look at what they are:

1) Theme 'Nari Shakti'

"The women of this country have always excelled in different fields and have led the masses and paved the way for other women to follow. The government considers women-led development a central dimension of India's progress and a necessity for strengthening India. In the past nine years, numerous welfare schemes have been launched paving the way to empowering women and making them lead India's development journey," said BJP in the statement.

2)Theme 'Virasat Ka Uthan'

"Taking pride in our heritage and legacy has remained a key vision of the prime minister during the amrit kaal. Thanks to the efforts of the PM, a new awareness has dawned in our country about our art and culture, and a new consciousness is awakening," the statement read.

3) Theme 'Jan Samvad Se Atmanirbharta'

"The idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat has ignited a new spark of self-confidence in every Indian. Prime minister has outlined five pillars for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat - economy, infrastructure, system, vibrant demography, and demand. All the pillars work together in making our economy strong and resilient," it said.

4) Theme 'Ahwan Se Jan Andolan'

"Mann Ki Baat has been a platform from which several important campaigns have originated. Right from the very first 'Mann Ki Baat', when the prime minister had given the clarion call of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the addresses have time and again inspired the people to take action on important issues," the statement added.