95% of hospital upgrades done in Bengal, but RG Kar delays raise concerns

More than 95 per cent of infrastructure and security upgrades at government hospitals across West Bengal have been completed, barring the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. These upgrades are part of the state’s compliance with a Supreme Court (SC) directive, which has a deadline of October 15.

The improvements include the installation of CCTV cameras, revamped washrooms, and upgraded duty rooms, as confirmed by a senior health department official, according to a report by The Times of India. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A status report presented by State Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on October 11 detailed the scale of the ongoing work, including the installation of 7,051 CCTV cameras and the construction of 893 new duty rooms and 778 washrooms at government hospitals. “Proper lighting, alarm systems, and biometric access controls are being implemented. The government has allocated over Rs 113 crore for these upgrades,” the report mentioned.



While most hospitals have completed their upgrades, work is still in progress at RG Kar Medical College. The institution, which has been a site of protests since the rape and murder of a resident doctor, only received permission from the Central Bureau of Investigation to begin its upgrades on October 12.

“Out of the planned 532 CCTV cameras, 462 have already been installed by Sunday and early Tuesday. We are aiming to finish the remaining work as soon as possible. In addition, we are constructing 71 new duty rooms and 82 washrooms,” an official from RG Kar told The Times of India.

The official also noted that work on the chest medicine ward started following clearance on Monday, with an expected completion within a month.

Public Works Department technicians and personnel are working tirelessly across government hospitals to meet the deadline. Additional security measures have been implemented, with 212 private guards already deployed and another 85 set to be added soon.

At other major hospitals, significant progress has been made. SSKM Hospital reported that 95 per cent of its upgrade work is complete, NRS Medical College has finished installing all CCTV cameras and duty rooms, while at Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, 95 per cent of CCTV cameras and washrooms have been installed, and 92 per cent of duty rooms are ready.

The state has also hired 1,514 private security guards after police verification and training. In addition, a real-time bed availability and central referral system has been established. An online referral system will be launched for hospitals in South 24 Parganas and Diamond Harbour on Tuesday, with plans to extend it to all state healthcare facilities by November 1.