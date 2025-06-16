We both think 'this is not an era of war': PM Modi after Cyprus talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides "expressed concern" over the conflicts going on in West Asia and Europe, and they both consider that "this is not an era of war".
Modi said this in his remarks at a joint press conference with Christodoulides after holding wide-ranging talks with him here.
"We both expressed concern over the conflicts going on in West Asia and Europe. Their negative impact is not just limited to those regions. We both consider that this is not an era of war. Resolution through dialogue and restoration of stability is the call of humanity," Modi said.
The Prime Minister said his visit was a "golden opportunity" to write a new chapter in India-Cyprus ties.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
