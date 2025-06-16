Home / India News / We both think 'this is not an era of war': PM Modi after Cyprus talks

We both think 'this is not an era of war': PM Modi after Cyprus talks

Modi said this in his remarks at a joint press conference with Christodoulides after holding wide-ranging talks with him here

Modi, Narendra Modi
The Prime Minister said his visit was a "golden opportunity" to write a new chapter in India-Cyprus ties. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Nicosia
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 4:41 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides "expressed concern" over the conflicts going on in West Asia and Europe, and they both consider that "this is not an era of war".

"We both expressed concern over the conflicts going on in West Asia and Europe. Their negative impact is not just limited to those regions. We both consider that this is not an era of war. Resolution through dialogue and restoration of stability is the call of humanity," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said his visit was a "golden opportunity" to write a new chapter in India-Cyprus ties.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

