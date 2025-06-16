Mumbai witnesses incessant rains; local trains, metro services affected

Incessant rains lashed Mumbai on Monday morning, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting road traffic, suburban trains and metro rail services, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies with the possibility of heavy rainfall at a few places in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours.

According to civic officials, the island city recorded an average rainfall of 95 mm, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 58 and 75 mm rainfall, respectively, in 24 hours, ending at 8 am.

A high tide of 4.21 metres is expected at 3.31 pm, followed by another high tide of 3.44 metres at 3.31 am on Tuesday. A low tide of 1.86 metres will occur at 9.41 pm, while a low tide of 1.33 metres is forecast at 9.10 am on Tuesday.