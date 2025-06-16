Home / India News / Collector declared Indrayani river bridge as unsafe, says Fadnavis

Collector declared Indrayani river bridge as unsafe, says Fadnavis

Talking to reporters at an event in Palghar, Fadnavis said the contract for a new bridge at the site in Maval tehsil had been awarded, and work has begun

Pune Bridge collapse
The chief minister said that the administration had identified 500 dangerous locations, including bridges and water bodies, across Pune district for the monsoon season. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Palghar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 2:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the iron pedestrian bridge on the Indrayani River in Pune that collapsed, killing four persons, had been declared dangerous by the district collector, and warning boards had been put up at the site.

Talking to reporters at an event in Palghar, Fadnavis said the contract for a new bridge at the site in Maval tehsil had been awarded, and work has begun.

Four people died, and 18 were seriously injured when a 32-year-old iron pedestrian bridge over the Indrayani River in Maval tehsil collapsed on Sunday afternoon due to overcrowding by tourists. 

He said that the structure had been declared dangerous by the district collector before the incident, and villagers had also placed warning boards.

Tourists might not have been aware of the severity of the bridge's condition, he said.

The chief minister said that the administration had identified 500 dangerous locations, including bridges and water bodies, across Pune district for the monsoon season.

"Notifications have been issued, and at some places, police are posted while villagers are also involved in cautioning people. We have to handle this with much more caution," he said, adding that he has instructed the district collector to implement safety measures at these vulnerable tourist spots. 

Fadnavis took part in welcoming students on their first day of the new academic year at the Zilla Parishad school in Durvesh.

He highlighted the government's holistic approach to student welfare, which includes providing free uniforms and mid-day meals.

Fadnavis further said that the Vadhvan port project will change the face of Palghar and generate approximately 10 lakh jobs.

"The maximum benefit of these employment opportunities should go to the sons of the soil," he asserted.

Fishermen and the tribal community of Palghar should be the primary beneficiaries, and the government is working in that direction, he said.

The chief minister said six agreements will be signed focusing on training, capacity building, and skill development for the local population to prepare them for these future roles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: PM Modi conferred with Cyprus' highest civilian honour

Impact on biz no valid reason to set aside injunction: HC on trademark row

PM Modi receives Cyprus' top honour, holds talks to boost bilateral ties

Sonia Gandhi stable, doctors monitoring her: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Floods disrupt life in northern districts of Kerala, rail services hit

Topics :Devendra FadnavisPuneMaharashtra

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story