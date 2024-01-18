Home / India News / Three BSF personnel sustain bullet injuries in mob attack in Manipur

Three BSF personnel sustain bullet injuries in mob attack in Manipur

At least three BSF personnel sustained bullet injuries after gunmen fired at security forces in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said on Thursday

Representative image
Press Trust of India Imphal

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 9:57 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

At least three BSF personnel sustained bullet injuries after gunmen fired at security forces in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night when the gunmen from a mob which "attempted to breach the Thoubal police headquarters" fired at the security personnel, a police statement said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The mob, first, targeted the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion at Khangabok in Thoubal district and security forces repelled them using minimum force.

"Further, the mob attempted to breach Thoubal police headquarters, prompting the security forces to use the force. Armed men from among the mob fired with live rounds. As a result, three personnel from BSF sustained bullet injuries," the police statement said.

The three, identified as Constable Gourav Kumar, ASI Sobram Singh and ASI Ramji, have been sent to a private hospital.

The district administration imposed a curfew in Thoubal.

However, people, belonging to essential services including health, media, and those involved in the functioning of courts and those going to airports, are exempted from the purview of the curfew.

The fresh violence in Thoubal was reported after two Manipur Police commandos were killed and two sustained bullet wounds as heavily-armed militants targeted them in Moreh, a business town close to the Myanmar border, on Wednesday, officials said.

Also Read

Rajasthan Police recruitment 2023: Apply for Constable posts from August 7

Meitei students' murder sparks fresh violence in Imphal: All details here

Eicher Motor unveil 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet starting at Rs 1,73,562

'Ads of greatness won't be enough': Priyanka slams PM over Manipur violence

UP Police Recruitment 2023: Registration for Constable starts today

Ayodhya Mandir LIVE: Ram Lalla idol reaches temple ahead of consecration

Fog affects visibility, rail traffic in parts of north, northeast India

LIVE: Monetary policy has to remain actively disinflationary, says RBI guv

India on track to surpass SDG 1.2 target by 2030, says Kamboj at UNDP

Drones banned for 4 days in Trichy ahead of PM Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :border security forceManipur govtManipurCurfew

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story