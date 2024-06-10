Home / India News / Day after monsoon's arrival, IMD predicts moderate to heavy rains in Mumbai

Monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Sunday, two days ahead of the normal schedule, due to favourable conditions along the Maharashtra coast, according to the IMD

Local train services, the city's lifeline, were also delayed as water accumulated on tracks at some locations. (File photo)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 11:39 AM IST
A day after the onset of the southwest monsoon in Mumbai which led to widespread rains and water-logging in many parts of the city, the IMD has predicted thunderstorm with moderate to heavy showers here on Monday.

Monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Sunday, two days ahead of the normal schedule, due to favourable conditions along the Maharashtra coast, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Following heavy rains on Sunday, there was water-logging in many areas like Byculla, Sion, Dadar, Mazgaon, Kurla, Vikhroli and Andheri, severely impacting vehicular movement and causing long traffic jams.

Local train services, the city's lifeline, were also delayed as water accumulated on tracks at some locations, officials said.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, the island city recorded an average 99.11 mm rainfall, eastern parts of Mumbai registered 61.29 mm downpour and western areas 73.78 mm, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The IMD has forecast cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with moderate to heavy rains in the city and suburbs on Monday, the official said.

Mumbai witnessed overcast skies but there was no rain in most parts of the city since Monday morning.

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

