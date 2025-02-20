Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi CM today: Check date, time and venue

Delhi is set to have a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for the first time in nearly three decades. The swearing-in ceremony for the new chief minister is scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 20, at Ramlila Maidan.

Rekha Gupta named as Delhi’s new chief minister

Following a BJP legislative party meeting on Wednesday evening, Shalimar Bagh MLA-elect Rekha Gupta was chosen as the next chief minister of Delhi. The selection process was overseen by central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar, with 48 newly-elected BJP legislators participating in the decision.

Following the announcement, Rekha Gupta said, "I want to thank PM Modi, BJP high command, and the people of Delhi for giving me this opportunity. After 27 years, a new chapter is beginning. It is a moment of pride for the women in the country. We have staked claim to form the government... each and every commitment of BJP, fulfilling it is the ultimate goal of my life."

In the February 5 Assembly elections, Rekha Gupta secured victory in the Shalimar Bagh constituency, defeating AAP’s Bandana Kumari by over 29,000 votes. Notably, she had previously lost to Kumari in the 2015 and 2020 polls.

Meanwhile, BJP MP-elect Parvesh Verma, who secured victory over AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, has been appointed as the deputy chief minister. In addition, the party has designated Vijender Gupta as the Speaker of the Assembly.

Delhi CM: When is the swearing-in ceremony?

The oath-taking ceremony for Delhi’s new chief minister is scheduled for Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 10 am at Ramlila Maidan.

What time is the swearing-in ceremony?

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will administer the oath of office to the CM-designate and the Council of Ministers at 12:35 pm.

Delhi CM oath ceremony: Who will attend the event?

READ: Delhi CM Oath Ceremoy Guest List The event will be attended by key political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Several Union ministers and Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states have also been invited, although some may be unable to attend due to ongoing budget sessions in their states.

The BJP has extended invitations to auto-rickshaw drivers, slum dwellers, farmers, and gig workers, underscoring the party’s commitment to diverse sections of society. Additionally, around 50 celebrities and industrialists have been invited, though their names have not been disclosed. Outgoing Chief Minister Atishi and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will also receive invitations as per protocol.

Security measures

Ahead of the swearing-in event, security across Delhi has been heightened. More than 25,000 security personnel and over 15 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed to ensure smooth proceedings, a Delhi Police official told PTI.

(With agency inputs)