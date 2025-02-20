Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony: Meet 6 members in Rekha Gupta's Cabinet

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Kapil Mishra are set to take oath as Cabinet ministers alongside Delhi’s Chief Minister-elect Rekha Gupta at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, February 20.

According to an official gazette notification, Ashish Sood, Pankaj Kumar Singh, and Ravinder Indraj Singh will also be sworn in as Cabinet ministers in the new BJP-led Delhi government. The oath-taking ceremony will be a grand affair, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries.

Also Read: Delhi CM oath ceremony LIVE The swearing-in marks the beginning of a new era in Delhi’s political landscape as the BJP takes charge after securing a resounding victory in the Assembly elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats.

Here’s a closer look at the six newly appointed Cabinet ministers:

Parvesh Verma

A key Jat leader in Delhi’s political arena, Parvesh Verma made headlines by defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency by a narrow margin of 4,089 votes.

Verma, a two-time Lok Sabha MP from West Delhi (2014-2024), was initially a frontrunner for the chief minister’s post.

Kapil Mishra

Kapil Mishra, a vocal and controversial figure in Delhi politics, secured victory from Karawal Nagar, defeating AAP’s Manoj Kumar Tyagi by over 23,000 votes. Originally an AAP member, Mishra was a minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government before being removed over allegations of corruption against fellow party members. He later joined the BJP and, despite facing criticism for his remarks during the 2020 Delhi riots, Mishra remains a strong leader in the party’s Delhi unit.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa reclaimed his Rajouri Garden seat, defeating AAP’s Dhanwati Chandela by more than 18,000 votes. Having previously represented this constituency in the 2017 by-elections, Sirsa faced a setback in the 2020 Assembly polls but has now staged a strong comeback.

Ashish Sood

Among the key leaders in Delhi BJP, Ashish Sood was considered a strong contender for the chief ministerial position. He secured victory in Janakpuri by defeating AAP’s Parveen Kumar by nearly 18,800 votes. A prominent strategist within the party, Sood has also played a significant role as BJP’s co-incharge in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pankaj Kumar Singh

Son of former Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) leader Raja Mohan Singh, Pankaj Kumar Singh has deep roots in Delhi’s governance. A dentist by profession, he has previously served as a ward councillor and held key positions in the MCD. Singh made his electoral debut with a win from Vikaspuri, defeating AAP’s Mahinder Yadav by around 13,000 votes.

Ravinder Indraj Singh

A prominent Dalit leader in the BJP, Ravinder Indraj Singh clinched victory in Bawana, defeating AAP’s Jai Bhagwan Upkar by over 31,000 votes. A dedicated advocate for Dalit rights, Singh has been an active member of BJP’s SC Morcha and has worked extensively for the upliftment of marginalised communities in the national capital.