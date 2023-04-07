Home / India News / Top headlines: Change in semiconductor scheme, price caps on gas and more

Top headlines: Change in semiconductor scheme, price caps on gas and more

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
Top headlines: Change in semiconductor scheme, price caps on gas and more

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 8:17 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On-tap application to set up fab plants likely; Meity may consider proposal

The government is tweaking the semiconductor and display fab scheme so that interested parties can make an application on tap instead of being subjected to a 45-day deadline, according to sources. At present, interested applicants have to apply within 45 days to be considered eligible for financial incentives. Read more...

CBIC waives interest charges on EXIM traders due to payment woes 

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Thursday announced interim relief for traders grappling with difficulties in paying import duty through the automated payment system that went live on April 1.
The government has now allowed a temporary waiver of interest charges till April 10 in case there is a delay in paying duty due to technical glitches. Additionally, the government has also reverted to the manual clearance of certain categories of goods. Read more...

Govt imposes gas price caps, accepts key suggestions of Kirit Parikh panel

The government on Thursday amended the domestic pricing model of natural gas in line with the recommendations of the Kirit Parikh committee on gas pricing. Prices of domestic natural gas will now be announced every month, and be pegged at 10 per cent of the international price of the Indian crude basket. The move is expected to reduce by 10 per cent the prices of piped natural gas (PNG), supplied to households, and compressed natural gas (CNG), used as auto fuel and by various industries. Read more...

IMF warns five-year global growth outlook is weakest since 1990

The International Monetary Fund warned that its outlook for global economic growth over the next five years is the weakest in more than three decades, urging nations to avoid economic fragmentation caused by geopolitical tension and take steps to bolster productivity.

The emergency lender sees the world economy expanding about 3% over the next half decade as higher interest rates bite, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a speech prepared for delivery in Washington Thursday. Read more...

Street sees no major surprise in RBI's interest rate pause decision

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy surprised most commentators who were expecting a 25 basis points (bps) hike. However, while the MPC unanimously voted to hit pause on the rate hikes, it will also continue to tighten money supply in “withdrawal of accommodation”. 
 
The central bank lowered its inflation projections for the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 financial year (Q4FY24) by 40 bps while also lowering its Q1FY24 inflation expectations by 10 bps. The MPC dropped its FY24 CPI inflation forecast to 5.2 per cent (from 5.3 per cent previously), on the basis of moderating crude prices. Read more...


Topics :exports importssemiconductorRBIGas priceIMFGlobal economyInterest rate hike

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 8:05 AM IST

Also Read

Top Headlines: CBIC seeks details on digital assets, govt to form GACs

Latest LIVE: 12 dead in massive fire at multi-storey building in Dhanbad

Top Headlines: Net direct tax collection exceeds RE, chip shortage & more

Latest news LIVE: Many dead as multiple Russian strikes rock Ukraine

Top Headlines: India's economic activity, online gaming policy, and more

Live: Israel hits 2 tunnels, weapon factories in response to Hamas attack

Amid salary cuts, layoffs, techies now hit by soaring rents in Bengaluru

Cong accuses Adani Group of having links with Chinese firm; Rijiju responds

Yogi to perform Ram Lalla's ritual with rivers water from 155 nations

Cabinet approves Indian Space Policy 2023 to boost Isro activities

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story