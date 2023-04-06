close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cheaper CNG & PNG: Govt amends domestic pricing regime for natural gas

Centre accepts all major recommendations of Kirit Parikh committee, imposes price caps

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government on Thursday amended the domestic pricing model of natural gas in line with the recommendations of the Kirit Parikh committee on gas pricing.
Prices of domestic natural gas will now be announced every month, and be pegged at 10 per cent of the international price of the Indian crude basket.

The move is expected to reduce by 10 per cent the prices of piped natural gas (PNG), supplied to households, and compressed natural gas (CNG), used as auto fuel and by various industries, including petrochemicals and fertilisers.
Accepting all the major recommendations of the Parikh panel, the government has approved a floor price of $4 per MMBtu (metric million British thermal units) for the next two years, to cover the cost of gas production by state-run firms Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd. The ceiling price will be set at $6.5 per MMBtu.

Both the floor and ceiling prices will be increased yearly by about $0.5 per MMBtu, Petroleum Secretary Pankaj Jain said.
He said domestic gas producers would get up to a 20 per cent premium on higher production through reinvestment in nominated fields.

Also Read

IGL, MGL gain up to 4% post Kirit Parikh panel gas pricing recommendations

Proposed gas price revision to bring short-term relief to CGDs: Analysts

Kirit Parikh panel suggests gas price of $4-6.5/unit for old fields: Report

How will the Kirit Parikh panel-gas reforms impact related companies?

IGL, MGL: Parikh recommendations may trigger up to 11% rally in gas stocks

CBIC waives interest charges on EXIM traders due to payment woes

Centre notifies gaming rules to prohibit e-wagering and betting

Govt caps rates to rein-in CNG, piped cooking gas prices, changes formula

Household inflation expectation moderates, consumer confidence grows: RBI

Interest from central banks for rupee trade: RBI deputy guv T Rabi Sankar


Meanwhile, the government has decided not to tinker with the existing pricing formula for difficult fields such as KG-D6 of Reliance Industries and BP PLC. About 83.3 per cent of India’s natural gas is produced by ONGC and Oil India Ltd, while the remaining 16.7 per cent is by private companies and joint-venture entities.
Aimed at expanding the domestic production of natural gas and encouraging technological innovation, the new regime is aimed at balancing the interests of producers and consumers, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur said. India currently imports 50 per cent of its natural gas requirements.

An amendment to the domestic gas pricing guidelines, 2014, will see the changes in rules through, he said.
Global price rise

Under the existing guidelines, the price of domestic supplies from fields given under the older nomination bloc regime and the New Exploration and Licensing Policy (NELP) is a weighted average of prices at international gas hubs. This administered price is revised every six months.
Thakur pointed to the massive rise in international gas prices as the trigger behind the government’s decision. Pegged to international benchmarks, domestic gas prices had risen from $1.79 per MMBtu on October 1, 2020, to $8.57 per MMBtu on October 1, 2022.

The committee had said India should have a free and market-determined pricing for natural gas extracted from legacy fields and remove all caps by January 1, 2027. The government has not given its decision on this recommendation.

The Kirit Parikh committee was set up in September 2022 to review the gas pricing formula to ensure fair prices to consumers after state-set prices of gas from old fields and a ceiling price for output from difficult blocks rose to a record high. It submitted its recommendations in December, 2022.
Parikh had served in the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (PMEAC) under 5 different Prime Ministers, from Rajiv Gandhi to Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A Senior Economic Advisor to United Nations Development Programme, Parikh is also the Founder Director of Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR), which operates under the Reserve Bank of India.

Domestic user industry had been unhappy with the existing pricing mechanism, and the committee under him was primarily tasked with recommending changes to make gas pricing more transparent and efficient.
The committee also had to ensure a new gas regime would help meet the government’s target of increasing the share of natural gas in the primary energy mix of the country to 15 percent by 2030.

Topics : Government | Natural gas price | CNG

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 9:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Fuels from Russian crude oil get backdoor entry into Europe via India

oil
3 min read

India's new trade policy: Blinded by local market, a dry recitation of laws

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Employers must seek employees preferred tax regime for deducting TDS: CBDT

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
3 min read

RBI should prioritise inflation over growth, say FinMin officials

Reserve Bank of India
4 min read

Stagnant milk output: Dairy imports may be allowed after a decade

butter
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

RBI should prioritise inflation over growth, say FinMin officials

Reserve Bank of India
4 min read
Web Exclusive

RBI monetary policy: Will the central bank hike repo rate again tomorrow?

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
4 min read

Stagnant milk output: Dairy imports may be allowed after a decade

butter
3 min read

Global trade growth expected to be subpar at 1.7% in 2023: WTO

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Govt may import dairy products on tight supply amid stagnant milk output

dairy, dairy farmers,
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon