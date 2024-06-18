Top 5 places to trek during monsoon season in India, check list here

Trekking is a very thrilling and fun thing to do especially during the rainy season, typically between June and September. Treks in the monsoon season are very popular among adventure enthusiasts due to lush green landscapes, gushing waterfalls and rejuvenating environment. This period offers the unique trekking experience of traversing mist-covered trails, witnessing water bodies and enjoying the vibrant flora and fauna amidst the rainfall.

If you are someone who loves nature, seeking adventure , and wanting to enjoy breathtaking views of flora and fauna at their best, trekking during monsoon in India can be your thing. Here are some of the best places to have a thrilling experience of trekking in India during the monsoon.

Top 5 places for trekking during monsoon in India

1. Valley of Flowers Trek with Hemkund Sahib, Uttarakhand

The Valley of Flowers trek in Uttarakhand, also known as 'Foolon ki Ghati', is a breathtaking floral fairytale. The trek is located at 3,600 m elevation and boasts of infinite blooming flowers, which includes rare blue Primula. It is considered a hidden paradise, with fragrant mixes and a home to various wildflower species.

Duration: 6 Days/5 Nights

Maximum Altitude: 14,400 ft

Trek Distance: Approx 20 km trek

Best Time To Visit: June end to mid-September

Difficulty level: Moderate

2. Kashmir Great Lakes, Jammu & Kashmir

Kashmir Great Lakes offers one of the most picturesque treks in India and is located 75 km northeast of Srinagar, with the route taking tourists through breathtaking valleys and pristine lakes. The trek takes you through rugged mountains, meadows, and alpine lakes, and may take about six days to complete. The route is difficult with sleep ascents and descents making it unsuitable for beginners.

Duration: 6 nights/7 days

Maximum Altitude: 13,715 ft

Trek Distance: 68 km (Approx)

Best Time To Visit: June to September

Difficulty level: Moderate to Difficult

3. Hampta Pass, Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Hampta Pass, located in the Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas, offers a captivating 5-day trek showing diverse landscapes. From lush green valleys to deserted wilderness, the stark contrasts will leave you amazed. The trek features vertical rock walls, grasslands, streams, waterfalls, glaciers, and majestic campsites. Trekkers often add an extra day to visit the enchanting blue-water lake, Chandra Taal, Hampta Pass-Chandra Taal trek are always in demand in Himachal Pradesh for its scenic splendour.

Duration: 5 days 4 nights

Maximum Altitude: 14010 ft

Trek Distance: 28 km

Best Time To Visit: June to mid October

Difficulty level: Moderate

4. Tarsar Marsar Trek, Jammu and Kashmir

Tarsar and Marsar lakes located in the Pir Panjal mountain range are stunning natural wonders in Kashmir. The trek covers a distance of 48 km and it takes around seven days to complete. Trekkers can encounter lush meadows, waterfalls, snow-capped mountains, pine trees and valleys, which offers a mesmerising experience. The trek is mentioned in the Lonely Planet Guide and is considered a must-do adventure in the Indian Himalayas.

Duration: 7 days

Maximum Altitude: 13500 ft

Trek Distance: 48 km

Best Time To Visit: July-August and September to mid-November

Difficulty level: Easy to Moderate

5. Visapur Fort Trek, Maharashtra

Visapur Fort is based close to Visapur village in Pune district, Maharashtra, and is one of the highest hill forts in the region. It attracts trekkers from Mumbai and Pune due to its popularity as a trekking destination. The trek to the fort offers an enjoyable experience which has a moderate level of difficulty, it also allows you to trek to the camp along the way. This trek is adorned with lush greenery and even features a waterfall making the journey even more memorable.

Duration: 1 Day

Maximum Altitude: 3556 ft

Trek Distance: 3 km

Best Time To Visit: Between mid-June and the end of February

Difficulty level: Medium