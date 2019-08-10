Take a healthy route for your next trip: A guide for monsoon trek

If going out for a walk daily in the monsoons is a challenge, try going for a trek. Trekking is perfect in the season where you burn calories while enjoying the weather.

Trekking is considered to be one of the most challenging outdoor activities, and only someone who has gone for one will know what I am talking about. Climbing uphill, the high altitude, low oxygen levels, and not to forget: the unbearable temperatures, most of us aren't used to the conditions in the mountainous regions, which makes it more challenging. However, adjusting your diet and nutrition intake will make the climb, 'not-so-strenuous'! Before I get into what you should eat, and what you shouldn't, it is important for us to remember that regardless of what your diet is, you have to limit the baggage for the trek. The weight of your bag affects your posture, which can cause further damage during the trek. If the duration of your trek is less than a fortnight, then go for a 40 to 50 litre backpack (in terms of volume). In general, a 50 litre backpack should be sufficient to carry the essentials and a sleeping bag.

Now that we've covered the packing fundamentals of the trek, here are a few essentials that you must ensure are taken care of for your next trek: Start your day with a healthy wholesome breakfast - It is very important to have a nutritious breakfast to kick-start your hiking trip, it will keep you going and help you recover too.Healthy breakfast choices include Upma, Poha, Idli, Dosa, rolled oats with milk or yogurt, granola in milk with nuts.

Carry lightweight, filling and nutritious meals to power you through the journey-As you may not come across stores in the mountains, so carrying food items that are portable, convenient and provide ample energy to help you feel full without weighing you down are essential. Soups and health shakes are ideal since they take hardly any time to make and are easy to carry. However, instead of regular instant soups, you should opt for High Protein Soups and Meal replacement shakes which are infused with ingredients like Moringa, Quinoa, Buckwheat, Amaranth and Turmeric.

Avoid sugar- If you want to steer clear of problems such as a sore throat or dehydration, cut down on your sugar intake before the trek begins. Sugar is essential for the human body, but most of us consume it in excessive amounts without realising. This can have ill effects on the heart, which is something you want to avoid at high altitudes.

Drink at least 4 litres of water - Again, this is something that we should be following on a daily basis, but we don't! At high altitudes, the oxygen level decreases for obvious reasons, and the oxygen properties in water can compensate to some extent. Additionally, water will reduce the chances of a muscle cramp which is a common occurrence for first time

Adjusting to a trekking diet from your normal diet is difficult. I would recommend giving yourself at least two weeks to prepare both mentally, and physically, for the climb ahead. For some people, trekking is an addiction. They say that once you reach the top of the mountain, nothing else on Earth can give you that adrenaline rush! Eat healthy, stay fit, and give your mind, body and soul the opportunity to experience that ecstatic moment!