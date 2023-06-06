close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Apple MacBook Air 15, Mac Studio, Mac Pro announced: Pricing, availability

The MacBook Air 15 with M2 chip starts at Rs 134,900. The Mac Studio and Mac Pro with M2 Ultra start at Rs 209,900 and Rs 729,900 (tower enclosure), respectively

Khalid Anzar New Delhi
Apple MacBook Air 15 with M2

Apple MacBook Air 15 with M2 (Photo: Apple)

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 7:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple on June 5 announced a new addition to its Mac line of computers. The new line-up includes the MacBook Air 15, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro. Besides, the American technology giant announced the M2 Ultra chip, which combines two M2 Max chips in one. The chip will debut in the Mac Studio and Mac Pro devices.

Apple MacBook Air 15: What’s new

Powered by M2 chip, the MacBook Air 15 boasts a 15.3-inch liquid retina screen of up to 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colours. It measures 11.5 mm in thickness and weighs 3.3 pounds. The MacBook Air features MagSafe charging, and comes with two Thunderbolt ports for connecting accessories and up to a 6K external display, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity. Audio is covered by a six-speaker sound system, which features two tweeters and two sets of force-cancelling woofers. The speakers are powered by Dolby Atmos for Spatial sound. The MacBook Air 15 with M2 is available to order on Apple Store Online. It will begin arriving to customers, and in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, beginning Tuesday, June 13.

Apple MacBook Air 15
Apple MacBook Air 15

The MacBook Air 15 with M2, available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray colours, starts at Rs 134,900 and Rs 124,900 for education.

Apple Mac Studio and Mac Pro: What’s new

The Mac Studio gets M2 Max and M2 Ultra variants whereas the Mac Pro gets M2 Ultra. The Mac Pro with M2 Ultra completes the Mac transition to Apple silicon. Both the Mac Studio and Mac Pro are available to order today, with availability beginning Tuesday, June 13.

Also Read

WWDC 2023: MacBook Air 15 to MR headset, what to expect from Apple event

Apple announces M2 chips-powered MacBook Pro 14 and 16, Mac mini: Details

Apple WWDC23 to kick off with keynote on June 5: Here is event schedule

WWDC23 highlights: Apple Vision Pro, platform updates, Macs, more announced

SPPL launches Google TV-powered Thomson Oath Pro Max 65-inch at Rs 43,999

Nothing Phone 2 to be 'Made in India', company confirms ahead of its launch

Apple's upcoming AR-MR headset may enter mass production in October

Lenovo launches Legion Pro series gaming laptops at Rs 172,990 onwards

Samsung introduces made in India OLED TVs at Rs 169,990 onwards: Details

Acer launches Google TV-based smart TVs, including OLEDs and QLEDs: Details

The Mac Studio starts at Rs 209,900 and Rs 188,900 for education. Additional configure-to-order options are available at Apple Store Online.

Apple Mac Studio and Mac Pro
Apple Mac Studio and Mac Pro

Available in both tower and rack-mounted enclosures, the Mac Pro (Tower Enclosure) starts at Rs 729,900 and Rs 687,900 for education. The Mac Pro (Rack Enclosure) starts at Rs 779,900 and Rs 727,900 for education. Additional technical specifications and configure-to-order options are available at Apple Store Online.

Apple M2 Ultra: Details

The M2 Ultra is built using a second-generation 5-nanometer process and uses Apple’s UltraFusion technology to connect the die of two M2 Max chips, doubling the performance. It essentially means the M2 Ultra combines together two M2 Max chips on a single die for 2x the performance. The M2 Ultra consists of 134 billion transistors — 20 billion more than M1 Ultra. Its unified memory architecture supports up to a 192GB of memory capacity and features 800GB/s of memory bandwidth.

Apple M2 Ultra chip
Apple M2 Ultra chip

Topics : Apple Inc Apple India Apple WWDC Apple MacBook Air

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 7:00 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Apple launches 15-inch MacBook Air, claims world's thinnest 15-inch laptop

MacBook Air
2 min read

Hit by hackers, high-profile YouTube channels lose entire content

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Apple shares hit all-time high ahead of Worldwide Developers Conference '23

Apple Inc, Apple
1 min read

Most Popular

WWDC23 highlights: Apple Vision Pro, platform updates, Macs, more announced

Apple WWDC 2023
1 min read

Microsoft 365 down for more than 15,000 online users, 3rd outage this year

US, UK and allies link China with global hacking spree: Report
1 min read

Apple launches 15-inch MacBook Air, claims world's thinnest 15-inch laptop

MacBook Air
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon