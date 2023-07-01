Home / India News / Top headlines: HDFC-HDFC Bank merger, OMCs and discounts on Russian crude

Top headlines: HDFC-HDFC Bank merger, OMCs and discounts on Russian crude

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
HDFC-HDFC Bank merger

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 7:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: On global stage today, $180 bn banking giant
 
The boards of directors of HDFC and HDFC Bank have approved the merger of the two with effect from July 1, 2023, both companies informed the stock exchanges late on Friday. Following the amalgamation, HDFC Bank would be the fourth-largest bank in the world with a market capitalisation of Rs 14.73 trillion, or nearly $180 billion. Read more...

Vijay Sales to Rasna: Summer sales of beverages, white goods a damp squib
 
Sales of consumer durables and beverages got impacted this summer due to unseasonal rains, especially in the northern region of the country. While some consumer durables makers and retailers saw growth, it was well short of their expectations, industry executives said. Read more...

Indian OMCs confident of retaining discounts on Russian crude oil
 
Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are confident that they would be able to secure discounts in the short-term for Russian crude, officials at several OMCs told Business Standard. The price of Russian Urals-grade crude is trading close to the $60-limit, beyond which, sanctions will take hold. Since April, the majority of Russian oil sold to India has been on the Dubai benchmark, with an average discount level of $8-10 per barrel. Read more...

Tejas fighter completes seven years of service in Indian Air Force
 
India’s homegrown Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) on Friday completed seven years of service in the Indian Air Force (IAF). Christened Tejas in 2003 by former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, the fighter aircraft is a multi-role platform that is steadily making a name as one of the world’s premier light fighters. Read more...

Recipe for Keki Mistry's secret sauce: Growth seasoned with governance
 
After taking a calculated risk to join a financial sector start-up — Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) — in the early Eighties, Keki M Mistry hangs up his boots as its vice-chairman (V-C) and chief executive officer (CEO) at the close of June, capping an over four-decade career. Read more...

Also Read

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

Reasonably priced OMC stocks to gain as marketing margins may revive

HDFC Bank will preserve 'HDFC way of working' after merger: Deepak Parekh

Guns vs Butter-4: We took giant leap with the Tejas, says Indian Air Force

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Atishi writes to new DERC chief, requests him to take oath on July 3 or 4

Allahabad HC directs makers of 'Adipurush' to appear before on July 27

Raj cabinet discusses formation of new districts announced in state budget

Indian values like democracy, equality becoming human values: PM Modi in DU

LIVE: Youths clash with French police, loot stores on 4th day of riots

Topics :HDFCHDFC BankBank mergeroil marketing companiesIndian Air ForceTejas

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story